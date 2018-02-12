New Music: Aramide – Magic

Afrosoul Queen Aramide took to her social media handles last week to show her followers two different magic tricks: The end game? A single titled Magic.

Magic was recorded in Jos where Aramide grew up. The single was Produced by SizzlePro, mixed and mastered by Olaitan Dada and Vtek respectively.

Giving Aramide’s love for strings, Magic boasts of a number of live Guitar infusions with Augsurg Habila on the acoustic Guitar and Preach Zagi on the Electric Guitar.

Magic is Aramide’s first single off her second album due for release later in the year

