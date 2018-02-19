“Nigerians will not allow an Igbo person lead the country” – Nnamdi Kanu’s wife Uchechi

Uchechi Kanu, wife of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) leader, Nnamdi Kanu, has said she believes Nigerians will not allow an Igbo person lead the country.
Uchechi said this in an interview with BBC Igbo on Monday.
Uchechi said that if Nigerians had allowed the late Chukwuemeka Ojukwu to lead, he “wouldn’t have failed.”
She added that members of IPOB remain active, and are waiting on the Nigerian army to reveal the whereabouts of their leader Kanu.
She has no idea where her husband is, she said, or if he is dead or alive. She said:
Nigerians will not allow an Igbo person lead the country but if they had allowed, Ojukwu wouldn’t have failed.
The IPOB people are not sleeping. The army is going to tell them where their leader is. Keeping Nnamdi Kanu does not mean that IPOB is asleep.
I don’t know where my husband is. If he is dead or alive, I don’t know. People that are supposed to answer these questions are the army.
The last time I saw him was when the army came to shoot in our house. He called me and asked if I was hearing the gunshots. I heard the gunshots and started shouting and asked him what was wrong.
He said they are shooting and he is inside the house. That was the last time we spoke.
if we come together under one political movement like apga….and have one powerful vote ..instead of joining different parties and betraying ourselves..they must allow
Nigeria has many problems but we practice democracy. Meaning that if a credible Igbo candidate puts himself forward and is able to work with other political blocs across the country, is able to campaign and unite Nigerians, they will go out enmasse to vote for him. Your husband Nnamdi Kanu, in his hey day, was insulting other Nigerians and non-Igbos, calling them animals, calling Yoruba people names, and threatening the country with war and blood-shed. Who will vote for such a candidate? Many (not all) Igbo politicians were falling over themselves to take photos with him. This is politics, it is a game of numbers. You don’t go round threatening and antagonizing the people you want to vote for you. Sorry no sympathy here.
In as much as I think Nnamdi kanu is a nutcase and foolish. Biafra is not practical and realistic. However, an Igbo man should be given presidency. I don’t care if he’s good or bad bcos most of the leaders have been a failure anyway. So, what difference will that make.
Where is the democracy and equality when a Northerner continues to rule Nigeria like it’s their right and they ruined the country even more. Where is the fairness when the resources from the South are divided among northerners and used to build the north.
And northerners and Yorubas are pushing for Buhari, or another northerner.
This is unacceptable.
An Igbo man should be given presidency and you don’t care if he’s good or bad? Are you for real? It’s cause of cretins like you that the country isn’t moving forward and is the way it is today.
@Jay The northerner that you all voted en masse for, is he any good? The others can came before were they any good? Give us an Igbo candidate so that we know that Nigeria is not a Hausa or northern state. If he is good or bad, Nigerians can deal the same way they have been dealing with Buhari’s incompetence.
BlueEyed,
I like how you’re gullible enough to assume I “voted for a notherner”. Just so you know; I don’t carry tribe on my head. Her reasons were senseless. A person of a particular tribe in her words should be allowed to be president whether he’s good or not (because others have not been any better), does that even make any sense? And you guys want the country to move forward? I’ve said it severally that many literate Nigerians home and abroad are simply educated illiterates.
@Jay STFU
Why are people acting like the same northern leaders that has been recycled for years, previous presidents have been good, they have been bad if not worse. They ruined the country the most but for some reason they keep getting into power. There shouldn’t be any high expectation for Igbo Leaders. The excuse that there are no credible Igbo candidates is all lies and marginalization.
What Nnamdi is doing is not any different from what most northerners do, they are just quiet and sneaky with it. It’s a power struggle between Yorubas and Hausas, if they want an Igbo president, it should have happened by now.
But it’s a high game of tribalism.
Seriously,
Don’t tell me to STFU, you dimwit!
I’m not talking about Northerners, it’s not my fault you’re too senseless and you lack basic comprehsion. I was simply referring to your illogical comment about an Igbo man has to be president whether he’s good or bad; the “whether he’s good or bad” comment was moronic and illogical to say the least. So you don’t care if he’s good, so long as he’s from a particular tribe; yet you want the country to move forward? Are you even making sense? Had you said a competent and eligible candidate from the Tribe it’ll have made more sense. But of course, because you carry tribe on your head and care more about that than the development of the country; you said whether good or bad. I wasn’t talking about northerners or southerners, or the current leaders, or the bs you’re saying. My comment was mainly at the shocking and reasonless comment you made about whether good or bad so take your rants elsewhere, okay?
Its not true. Play the politics and bring an igbo candidate forward and see.
We should all stop this, about who we are or from where you are, from, stop This!!!! Who cares, we are blacks and we should work togehter to move the country forward and that means, working hard to elect the right lEADER, not always talking about Igbo and so on. there are other tribes in Nigeria okay, not only igbo, yuroba or hausa okay. One thing, Nigeria is a great Nation and we are Blacks and people from other nations are making fun of Black people, because we are not moving forward and we blacks hate each other what a big shame. This Nnamdi wife should stop this talk and let us as good Nigeria with our VOTE look for the best person to Leader and make the right laws and thing will work out well and you don´t have to go to other Nation in europe etc and be nobody second citizen. So let build our Nation and Africa and be Proud People.
We are not blacks, unlike African Americans we have our ethnic identities.
How can we work together when the UK and US favors the Fulani tribe over others. Fulanis are not even indigenous to geographical location called Nigeria.
Biafra must be restored weather Hausa Fulani like or not Biafra has gone already it’s over for Islamic terrorists Hausa Fulani this is very interesting to watch
“WHAT YOU HAVE AS A PEOPLE IS TOO FRIGHTENING TO ATTRACT LOVE.”
Mrs Biafra you better sit you a** down and leave politics for the politicians
SECURITY :Those that were not directly affected by BOKO HARAM would never see what Buhari has done…………… Security alone is something.
@bluejay ‘Give us an Igbo candidate so that we know that Nigeria is not a Hausa or northern state. If he is good or bad, Nigerians can deal the same way they have been dealing with Buhari’s incompetence”
Lets take a look at what you just wrote.
Since 1999; Obasanjo 8 years, Jonathan 5 years = 13 years for the south
Yaradua 3 years . Buhari 3 years = 6 years for the north
You will want to add military rule except that by virtue of suspending the constitution they can do what they like.
It may be sentimental to claim Nigeria is a Northern ‘state’ as you put it but its simply not true.
Our Igbo brothers should be given an opportunity; at least let’s see what stuff they are made up of. They could be the messiah we’ve always waited for.
So, where does this lady reside again?
Kanu is a selfish scary cat. Wants to rule but does not want to actually do the fighting. No boldness. he is all about mouth and the benefits of what the position will offer…
Nigerians and the smelly hypocrisy they exhibit whenever it is the igboman . To the naysayers, I say to you Biafra is more feasible than Nigeria. This country is gone and can never be restored! The foundation sunk just as it was laid. Give us Biafra . Let us fight ourselves and die of hunger, displacement and so many ills that attend a new state. If only five people are left , then they can build the kind of nation they want. A strong and enduring system will cost more than the noise we make on this forum. I don’t see that happening anytime soon in your Nigeria. Until the Igbo nation is built, the Blackman remains hopeless. For in Biafra Africa died. You cannot all help hide your smelly bigotry! Enjoy your delusions of one Nigeria!
Hello sir, na u form Nigeria, No. ur opinion on bellanaija will neither scatter it. You don’t know the amount of people interceding in prayers for Nigeria everyday. If you knew u will realise your words hold not water. P.s, biko don’t curse me because it shall not prosper by the power in the blood of Jesus.
@Dust
We are Blacks. Black is a race, Igbo, Yoruba, Hausa, and so on are ethinicities.
Sorry Miss shee , the same God you pray to is a God of justice ! The nonsense unity you pray for will not work. A unity that breeds mediocrity, inequity, injustice, corruption, slaveryand oppression is uselessness. Coward of cowards, there is more to nation building than the effete noise you call prayers !
Is uselessness
is useless
@jay Shut up once again.
I’m not igbo neither do I support Biafra movement but what is a good reason Nigeria hasn’t had an Igbo president in the last years. Isn’t it supposed to rotate the major tribes. It can’t be because there hasn’t been a qualified Igbo candidate.
If Nigerians truly care about having good leaders and moving the country forward, so where is your care with all these years of your leaders leading the country in backwardness. My point is, the “qualified’ leaders you guys have chosen are nothing but rubbish. So, the reason shouldn’t be there’s no quallified igbo candidate.