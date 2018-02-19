“Nigerians will not allow an Igbo person lead the country” – Nnamdi Kanu’s wife Uchechi

Uchechi Kanu, wife of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) leader, Nnamdi Kanu, has said she believes Nigerians will not allow an Igbo person lead the country.

Uchechi said this in an interview with BBC Igbo on Monday.

Uchechi said that if Nigerians had allowed the late Chukwuemeka Ojukwu to lead, he “wouldn’t have failed.”

She added that members of IPOB remain active, and are waiting on the Nigerian army to reveal the whereabouts of their leader Kanu.

She has no idea where her husband is, she said, or if he is dead or alive. She said:

Nigerians will not allow an Igbo person lead the country but if they had allowed, Ojukwu wouldn’t have failed. The IPOB people are not sleeping. The army is going to tell them where their leader is. Keeping Nnamdi Kanu does not mean that IPOB is asleep. I don’t know where my husband is. If he is dead or alive, I don’t know. People that are supposed to answer these questions are the army. The last time I saw him was when the army came to shoot in our house. He called me and asked if I was hearing the gunshots. I heard the gunshots and started shouting and asked him what was wrong. He said they are shooting and he is inside the house. That was the last time we spoke.