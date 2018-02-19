Videos of Underage Voters from 2015 elections not LG Polls – Kano State Government

The Kano State Government has once again debunked claims that underage citizens were allowed to vote in the just concluded Local Government elections, The Cable reports.

Videos and photos of children queuing to cast their ballots had circulated on social media following the election.

The Kano State Governor Abdullahi Ganduje had previously claimed the photos and videos were from a school assembly.

Mohammed Garba, the state’s Commissioner of Information, speaking at a workshop organised by the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) on Monday said the videos and photos were from the 2015 elections.

Some “mischievous persons” were sharing the videos of the underage voters, he said, and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is investigating the issue. He said:

The video that went viral in social media contained scenes where INEC card readers were deployed; and nothing of such was used in the last council poll in Kano—we did not use card readers, and there was no event of under-age voting during the 10 February council poll in Kano state. It was recorded during the last 30 March 2015 election. Some mischievous persons were behind the spreading of the clips but were missing out in the whole game because what was therein the video happened in 2015. We are happy that INEC has seized the gauntlet to investigate the matter… the outcome of the investigation would exonerate the Kano electoral body.