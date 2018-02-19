BellaNaija

Videos of Underage Voters from 2015 elections not LG Polls – Kano State Government

19.02.2018 at By 5 Comments

The Kano State Government has once again debunked claims that underage citizens were allowed to vote in the just concluded Local Government elections, The Cable reports.

Videos and photos of children queuing to cast their ballots had circulated on social media following the election.

The Kano State Governor Abdullahi Ganduje had previously claimed the photos and videos were from a school assembly.

Mohammed Garba, the state’s Commissioner of Information, speaking at a workshop organised by the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) on Monday said the videos and photos were from the 2015 elections.

Some “mischievous persons” were sharing the videos of the underage voters, he said, and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is investigating the issue. He said:

The video that went viral in social media contained scenes where INEC card readers were deployed; and nothing of such was used in the last council poll in Kano—we did not use card readers, and there was no event of under-age voting during the 10 February council poll in Kano state.

It was recorded during the last 30 March 2015 election. Some mischievous persons were behind the spreading of the clips but were missing out in the whole game because what was therein the video happened in 2015.

We are happy that INEC has seized the gauntlet to investigate the matter… the outcome of the investigation would exonerate the Kano electoral body.

5 Comments on Videos of Underage Voters from 2015 elections not LG Polls – Kano State Government
  • Emmy birth February 19, 2018 at 11:52 pm

    So now basically the are agreeing that the last conducted election was actually rigged with illegal minor voters. Nigeria Nigeria…

    Love this! 17 Reply
  • John February 20, 2018 at 3:09 am

    Let me help you guys fib: these photos were taken during a school’s lunchtime program : one of the laudable programs instituted by the Buhari government. Clearly, those are food packs being distributed by school children but, of course, these integrity-challenged detractors of the APC-led government will prefer to see something else. That’s our story and we are sticking to it.

    Love this! 8 Reply
  • Maxie February 20, 2018 at 8:29 am

    So finally, you guys are accepting that there was rigging in Kano state. Fantastic

    Love this! 8 Reply
  • Mrs chidukane February 20, 2018 at 1:37 pm

    Thought the Governor previously said they are school children?

    Love this! 4 Reply
  • tunmi February 21, 2018 at 4:33 am

    This looks more like kids playing but of course we see what we want to see

    Love this! 2 Reply
