New Video: Ajebutter22 feat. Maleek Berry – Lifestyle

Off his What Happens In Lagos album, Ajebutter22 serves up the visuals for the fourth single on the LP.

The tune is titled Lifestyle and features producer cum singer – Maleek Berry.

Hit Play below!

