Nigeria’s Bayode Treasures-Olawunmi attempts setting Guinness World Record for “The Longest Reading Marathon” 👏🏾

Bayode Treasures-Olawunmi is attempting to set a new Guinness World Record for ”The Longest Reading Marathon (Read Aloud).”

Bayode wants to read for 120 hours straight, with only 2 hours break every 24 hours.

He began reading 1:30 PM on Monday, and still has a little over 4 days to go.

Bayode is right there at the Herbert Macaulay Library, Yaba. Do drop by to show some love and support.

Photo Credit: iread_bayode