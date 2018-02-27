BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

Nigeria’s Bayode Treasures-Olawunmi attempts setting Guinness World Record for “The Longest Reading Marathon” 👏🏾

27.02.2018 at By 2 Comments

Drop by for a Visit as Olawunmi Treasures Bayode attempts setting the Guinness World Record for "The Longest Reading Marathon" - BellaNaijaIt’s incredible!

Bayode Treasures-Olawunmi is attempting to set a new Guinness World Record for ”The Longest Reading Marathon (Read Aloud).”

Bayode wants to read for 120 hours straight, with only 2 hours break every 24 hours.

He began reading 1:30 PM on Monday, and still has a little over 4 days to go.

Bayode is right there at the Herbert Macaulay Library, Yaba. Do drop by to show some love and support.

Watch a short clip of him reading aloud below:

Photo Credit: iread_bayode

2 Comments on Nigeria’s Bayode Treasures-Olawunmi attempts setting Guinness World Record for “The Longest Reading Marathon” 👏🏾
  • Chu February 27, 2018 at 12:32 pm

    Wow, this is nice. I think I can attempt this, I will look for one of those fantasy bookds, maybe Lord of the Rings series and read back to back, some Sydney Sheldon or thriller books that won’t allow you put it down, maybe I could attempt it, though I don’t know about the lose of sleep sha o.
    I wish him the best.

    Love this! 18 Reply
  • Ify February 28, 2018 at 8:41 am

    All the best!

    Love this! 7 Reply
  • Post a comment

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. I Want It That Way Backstreet Boys 3:35
  2. As Long As You Love Me Backstreet Boys 3:34
  3. Show Me The Meaning Of Being Lonely Backstreet Boys 3:56
  4. Quit Playing Games (With My Heart) Backstreet Boys 3:54
  5. Shape Of My Heart Backstreet Boys 3:52
  6. Swear It Again Westlife 4:08
  7. World of Our Own Westlife 3:28
  8. Fool Again Westlife 3:53
  9. What Makes a Man Westlife 3:51
  10. Bop Bop Baby Westlife 4:27
  11. Payphone Maroon 5 3:51
  12. Moves Like Jagger feat. Christina Aguilera Maroon 5 3:21
  13. One More Night Maroon 5 3:40
  14. Sunday Morning Maroon 5 4:06
  15. Stutter Maroon 5 3:17
  16. Steal My Girl One Direction 3:48
  17. Story Of My Life One Direction 4:06
  18. Kiss You One Direction 3:04
  19. Live While We're Young One Direction 3:19
  20. You And I One Direction 3:55

Star Features

Floral Fusion Collection of handbags, exquisite leather footwear by Morin o

Are you getting married in 2018? Do you know Somone Who is?

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija