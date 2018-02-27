Nigeria’s Bayode Treasures-Olawunmi attempts setting Guinness World Record for “The Longest Reading Marathon” 👏🏾

It’s incredible!
Bayode Treasures-Olawunmi is attempting to set a new Guinness World Record for ”The Longest Reading Marathon (Read Aloud).”
Bayode wants to read for 120 hours straight, with only 2 hours break every 24 hours.
He began reading 1:30 PM on Monday, and still has a little over 4 days to go.
Bayode is right there at the Herbert Macaulay Library, Yaba. Do drop by to show some love and support.
Watch a short clip of him reading aloud below:
Photo Credit: iread_bayode
Wow, this is nice. I think I can attempt this, I will look for one of those fantasy bookds, maybe Lord of the Rings series and read back to back, some Sydney Sheldon or thriller books that won’t allow you put it down, maybe I could attempt it, though I don’t know about the lose of sleep sha o.
I wish him the best.
All the best!