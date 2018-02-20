Africa’s largest tech and digital media event Social Media Week Lagos begins on the 26th of February 2018 and BellaNaija Style in partnership with Access Bank will be hosting a panel on the 1st of March titled The Business of Style – Ideas, Influence and Income – a panel discussion with 6 of the most influential social media, branding and marketing leaders in the country #SMWxBNSTYLE18.

It’s so amazing how many opportunities are available on social media, and by extension, the internet. How do you tap into these opportunities just like the influencers you know did and are doing?

How one can move from the fashionista who posts his/her outfit of the day every day to entertain and keep up with his/her loved ones, to becoming a style inspiration for thousands? Or how can a pretty lady who enjoys doing her own makeup transition to an online tutor for thousands of viewers worldwide? And finally, how do you make money off doing what you love? It all lies in an idea, a unique idea. In this panel session, you’ll learn easy steps to becoming an influencer and making money from it.

If you want to go the entrepreneurial route, how do you balance it with your daytime job and ensure that no one suffers? You’ll learn about key steps you should take to avoid being overwhelmed with the activities you have to complete. You’ll also learn how to manage your finances and make wise investments to protect your business and brand.

Panellists:

Tajé Prest | @missvivacioust

Aderonke Adefalujo | @therealrhonkefella

Zina Anumudu | @ozinna

Stephanie Coker-Aderinokun | @StephanieCoker

Kehinde Smith | @kehindesmith

Adebayo Oke-Lawal | @theorangenerd

Moderated by BellaNaija Style’s Mary Edoro | @lagoscitychic

Get a glimpse into the booming influencer industry, and learn the inside scoop on how to adapt to the changes in today’s dynamic internet sphere from these experts.

Register for this panel on www.smwlagos.com.

See you there!