After a successful first edition on the 2nd of March 2017 in Paris, Totem Experience, the African digital creative lab specialized in marketing influence and brand content is set host the second edition of The Africa Digital Communication (ADICOM) Days.

The top digital media conference will take place on the 1st and 2nd of March 2018 in Abidjan.

The #ADICOMDAYS2018 conference which will be attended by CEOs and guests, brings together a large scope of brands, experts, consultants, agencies, medias, institutions and African digital enthusiasts.

Delivering a keynote address at the conference will be BellaNaija Founder, Uche Pedro who will be speaking on; BellaNaija: The Testimony of an African Success Story.

The conference aims to establish a detailed picture of African digital communication through different studies and tendency presentations, best practices and experience exchanges.

This year will also focus on the return on investment: Social Media, Brand Content, Marketing Influence: How to optimize the return on investment of your digital communication in Africa.

Check out the schedule below:

Day 1 – Thursday, March 1st, 2018

8:30 a.m. – 5:45 p.m.

Keynotes, Panels, Workshops, Lunch meetings.

Venue: Institut Français – Plateau (Business District)

7:30 p.m. – 10.30 p.m.

ADICOM awards ceremony rewarding the best African influencers.

Venue: Majestic Cinema at Sofitel Abidjan Ivoire (Cocody) **

9:30 p.m. – 10:30

ADICOM cocktail.

Venue: Sofitel Abidjan Hotel Ivoire (Cocody) **

Day 2 – Friday, March 2nd, 2018

9 a.m. – 1 p.m

ADICOM Discover – Immersion Inside the Innovation Pole of Abidjan City ***

From 1:30 p.m. – 3 p.m

Closing networking lunch (CIE BINGERVILLE) ***

NOTE

** – Very limited places

*** – Invited persons only