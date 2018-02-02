BellaNaija

US rejects Odinga’s self-inauguration, says Kenyatta is Kenya’s recognised President

02.02.2018 at By 6 Comments

US rejects Odinga's self-inauguration, say Kenyatta is recognised President of Kenya

Leader of Opposition in Kenya, Raila Odinga. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

The U.S. Government declared that Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta is validly elected as the president of the country in accordance with Kenya’s constitution.

The U.S. Department of State in a statement said it was gravely concerned by Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga’s self- “inauguration” on Tuesday as Kenya’s ‘People’s President’.

The statement issued by Heather Nauert, Department Spokesperson, said: “We reject actions that undermine Kenya’s Constitution and the rule of law.

“Uhuru Kenyatta was elected as President of the Republic of Kenya on Oct. 26, 2017 in a poll that was upheld by Kenya’s Supreme Court.

“Grievances must be resolved through appropriate legal mechanisms”.

The U.S. commended the restraint shown by security forces and urge them to continue to refrain from any unnecessary or excessive use of force.

The U.S. said any arrests and prosecutions must be made in full accordance with the rule of law and demonstrate transparent due process.

“We urge all Kenyans to reject violence and hatred. Protesters have a right to assemble peacefully, to express their views freely, and to hold opinions without interference.

“We are also deeply concerned by the Government’s action to shut down, intimidate, and restrict the media.

“Freedom of expression, including for members of the media, is essential to democracy and is enshrined in Kenya’s Constitution,” the statement read.

The U.S. urged the Government and all Kenyans to respect freedom of expression and implement court orders calling for the restoration of television broadcasts.

The U.S. further said: “We again urge Kenyan leaders and citizens to begin a national conversation to build cohesion and address long-standing issues.

“The U. S. continues to support efforts by religious, business, and civil society leaders to begin this conversation in the near future and calls on everyone to participate in this endeavour.

“The U. S. stands firmly with the people of Kenya; it is only Kenyans who can find a way to resolve their differences and chart the destiny of this great country”.

Photo Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

6 Comments on US rejects Odinga’s self-inauguration, says Kenyatta is Kenya’s recognised President
  Aare farmland February 2, 2018 at 2:00 pm

    Ok, but let the Kenyans choose their path.

    4
  Provi February 2, 2018 at 2:37 pm

    And hence, Kenya is one of the states under the United States of America. #usInCharge

    7
  Tony February 2, 2018 at 4:02 pm

    Who invited these pompous nation into Kenyan affairs. Always claiming to have the right opinion while causing chaos in nations around the world. The earlier Africans see the hypocrisy in the US and redeem ourselves the better.

    23
    jade February 2, 2018 at 9:09 pm

      Thank you. Who are they to dictate? They benefit hugely under Kenyatta, so of course, they wouldn't want another person in power. I'm proud of Kenyans.

      9
  Bokilo February 2, 2018 at 6:05 pm

    This is the world's most stupidest man, Alive!

    2
    Bokilo February 2, 2018 at 6:06 pm

      where were you when Kenyans rallied behind you! #p####

      3
