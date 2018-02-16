WATCH JAMB Staff claim a Snake swallowed ₦36 million

BellaNaija

16.02.2018

A staff member of the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) had a week ago claimed a mysterious snake swallowed ₦36 million.

Philomina Chieshe, a sales clerk, had claimed that she would find she was unable to account for monies taken to the bank.

Her maid had eventually confessed, she said, that she was behind the missing money, as she had sent a snake to take away the cash.

Chieshe claimed her maid said she conspired with another JAMB staff member Joan Asen to through spiritual means steal the ₦36 million.

A video of her making the claim before the executive board has been published by The Sun.

Watch her speak below:

  • Lol February 16, 2018 at 11:17 am

    As my dad will say “do you think you are talking to a duns”

    Love this! 21 Reply
  • jojo February 16, 2018 at 5:39 pm

    We got her. She’s going to jail for her idiocy. From there she can arrange arrest and trial of the snake

    Love this! 13 Reply
  • Usman Bashir Sani February 21, 2018 at 9:15 pm

    What is the actual date for re-printing Jamb Slip

    Love this! 0 Reply
