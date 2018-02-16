BellaNaija

2019 Elections: “We do not have an alternative to President Muhammadu Buhari” – SGF Boss Mustapha

16.02.2018

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Boss Mustapha has said President Muhammadu Buhari will run for president in 2019, The Citizen reports.

Mustapha said this while addressing the group Democratic Youth Congress who staged a rally at the Unity Fountain, Abuja, urging Buhari to declare his intention to run in 2019.

Mustapha said there is no alternative to Buhari at the moment, and the president is known to be transparent and honest. He said:

We do not have an alternative to President Muhammadu Buhari for now. I will present your entire message to him. I congratulate you for your support for President Muhammadu Buhari to run in 2019.

We all know that Buhari is transparent, honest. He has come with the change philosophy. He has lived for this, to bring change to this nation. Since his military days, he stood to fight corruption, indiscipline.

Many people fear him because he does not compromise corruption and corrupt people are afraid that they will be brought to book. And those who have already looted the treasury of this nation are followed by the security agencies. By the grace of God Buhari will not relent in this fight.

He will continue; The politics of this nation is no more the politics of money or do-or-die politics. Anybody who wants to lead this nation must make sacrifices. Buhari has already transformed and changed the image of leadership and that of our leaders this country, both locally and internationally.

2 Comments on 2019 Elections: “We do not have an alternative to President Muhammadu Buhari” – SGF Boss Mustapha
  • nene+ February 16, 2018 at 12:00 pm

    Adannewi step in here with ya sai baba….. Oloshies sharing small oxygen left in Nigeria with human beings. Mtcheeew

    16
  • jokobaba February 16, 2018 at 3:10 pm

    Who are “WE”?

    11
  

