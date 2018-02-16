Trump says Florida School Shooter was “mentally disturbed”

US President Donald Trump has described the 19-year-old Florida school shooter as a mentally disturbed person.

17 people were reported dead after Nikolas Cruz opened shooting on the grounds of his former school Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

While people are calling for Gun Control in America, the US president on his Twitter has described Cruz as mentally disturbed.

His neighbours and classmates knew he was a “big problem,” Trump said, and instances like that should be reported to authorities again and again. He said:

So many signs that the Florida shooter was mentally disturbed, even expelled from school for bad and erratic behavior. Neighbors and classmates knew he was a big problem. Must always report such instances to authorities, again and again! https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/964110212885106689

Photo Credit: Ron Sachs-Pool/Getty Images