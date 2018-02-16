Trump says Florida School Shooter was “mentally disturbed”

US President Donald Trump has described the 19-year-old Florida school shooter as a mentally disturbed person.
17 people were reported dead after Nikolas Cruz opened shooting on the grounds of his former school Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.
While people are calling for Gun Control in America, the US president on his Twitter has described Cruz as mentally disturbed.
His neighbours and classmates knew he was a “big problem,” Trump said, and instances like that should be reported to authorities again and again. He said:
So many signs that the Florida shooter was mentally disturbed, even expelled from school for bad and erratic behavior. Neighbors and classmates knew he was a big problem. Must always report such instances to authorities, again and again!
https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/964110212885106689
Photo Credit: Ron Sachs-Pool/Getty Images
Kwasiaaaaaaaaaaa if he was a foreigner you’d call him a terrorist. Son of a bitch
He’s mentally disturbed because he’s one of your own(white). It would be a terrorist attack if he were dark skin or Moslem. Keep lying to yourselves AMERICA.
“mentally disturbed” aka White terrorist
White shooter= mentally disturbed, depressed
Non white shooter= terrorist, would be shot upon arrest. And we need to “take our country back” . May the soul of thise who lost their lives rest in peace and comfort to their family.
Thurder fire u, u racist trump …………..this is every act of terrorism