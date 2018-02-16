BellaNaija

Trump says Florida School Shooter was “mentally disturbed”

16.02.2018

United States President Donald J. Trump. (Photo by Ron Sachs-Pool/Getty Images)

US President Donald Trump has described the 19-year-old Florida school shooter as a mentally disturbed person.

17 people were reported dead after Nikolas Cruz opened shooting on the grounds of his former school Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

While people are calling for Gun Control in America, the US president on his Twitter has described Cruz as mentally disturbed.

His neighbours and classmates knew he was a “big problem,” Trump said, and instances like that should be reported to authorities again and again. He said:

So many signs that the Florida shooter was mentally disturbed, even expelled from school for bad and erratic behavior. Neighbors and classmates knew he was a big problem. Must always report such instances to authorities, again and again!

https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/964110212885106689

Photo Credit: Ron Sachs-Pool/Getty Images

5 Comments on Trump says Florida School Shooter was “mentally disturbed”
  • Mimi February 16, 2018 at 2:59 pm

    Kwasiaaaaaaaaaaa if he was a foreigner you’d call him a terrorist. Son of a bitch

    Love this! 9 Reply
  • Somto February 17, 2018 at 12:27 am

    He’s mentally disturbed because he’s one of your own(white). It would be a terrorist attack if he were dark skin or Moslem. Keep lying to yourselves AMERICA.

    Love this! 10 Reply
  • K February 17, 2018 at 5:14 am

    “mentally disturbed” aka White terrorist

    Love this! 7 Reply
  • Pat February 17, 2018 at 8:15 am

    White shooter= mentally disturbed, depressed
    Non white shooter= terrorist, would be shot upon arrest. And we need to “take our country back” . May the soul of thise who lost their lives rest in peace and comfort to their family.

    Love this! 6 Reply
  • Pappy February 17, 2018 at 11:12 am

    Thurder fire u, u racist trump …………..this is every act of terrorism

    Love this! 9 Reply
