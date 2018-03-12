BellaNaija Weddings presents Fatima Ganduje & Abolaji Ajimobi’s Spectacular Wedding #Faaji2018

The beauty and colour of Northern weddings is always a joy to behold!

Two weekends ago, Kano state governor’s daughter, Fatima Ganduje tied the knot with her sweetheart Abolaji Ajimobi who is the son of Oyo state governor in a spectacular series of traditional wedding ceremonies.

Their wedding which was a grand display of the Northen and Yoruba Culture was a beauty to behold. We love the rich mix of colours seen at the Arabian Henna party, Kamu, Dinner ceremony, Durbar, Kai Amarya and Yini Biki.

The couple’s romantic proposal story told by the bride will sure make you smile. Look out for the cute #BNBling moment.

Family and friends were in attendance to celebrate with the couple. The guests ranged from political heavyweights like Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari, Nigeria’s Senate President Bukola Saraki, The First Lady of Nigeria Aisha Buhari, the Vice President’s wife Dolapo Osinbanjo, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and governors from different states of the federation.

IK hosted the Kamu ceremony in Kano while Bovi and BasketMouth hosted the white wedding ceremony in Ibadan.

BellaNaija Weddings wishes Fatima and Abolaji a blissful life of love together.

Photography: @BigHweddings | @Tolanialli | @georgeokoro | @ts.imagery_events

The Proposal

Pre-Wedding

Durbar Ceremony



Henna Party







Kamun Amarya



Dinner

Yini Biki

Kai Amarya

White Wedding

