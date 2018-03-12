BellaNaija Weddings presents Fatima Ganduje & Abolaji Ajimobi’s Spectacular Wedding #Faaji2018

The beauty and colour of Northern weddings is always a joy to behold!
Two weekends ago, Kano state governor’s daughter, Fatima Ganduje tied the knot with her sweetheart Abolaji Ajimobi who is the son of Oyo state governor in a spectacular series of traditional wedding ceremonies.
Their wedding which was a grand display of the Northen and Yoruba Culture was a beauty to behold. We love the rich mix of colours seen at the Arabian Henna party, Kamu, Dinner ceremony, Durbar, Kai Amarya and Yini Biki.
The couple’s romantic proposal story told by the bride will sure make you smile. Look out for the cute #BNBling moment.
Family and friends were in attendance to celebrate with the couple. The guests ranged from political heavyweights like Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari, Nigeria’s Senate President Bukola Saraki, The First Lady of Nigeria Aisha Buhari, the Vice President’s wife Dolapo Osinbanjo, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and governors from different states of the federation.
IK hosted the Kamu ceremony in Kano while Bovi and BasketMouth hosted the white wedding ceremony in Ibadan.
BellaNaija Weddings wishes Fatima and Abolaji a blissful life of love together.
Photography: @BigHweddings | @Tolanialli | @georgeokoro | @ts.imagery_events
The Proposal
Fatima speaking about how Ajibola proposed to her is super sweet!#faaji2018 Her #BNBling moment is ❤ Video @the_wedding_doctors Creative director & Editor @papilonmexy Associate Editor @j.billion Master of Ceremony @ikosakioduwa Effects @eventecture Decor @mairoabdullahi | @theweddingguruu Makeup @jideofstola Event planner @zapphaire_events #bride #fulanibraids #BellaNaijaWeddings
Pre-Wedding
Durbar Ceremony
Henna Party
Kamun Amarya
Dinner
Yini Biki
Kai Amarya
White Wedding
Stylist @denolagrey
Dress @betho_official
Assistant Kunle | Jesse
Planner:Designer: @betho_official
Designer: @deolasagoeofficial
Planner: @zapphaire_events
Decor: @theweddingguru
Designer: @deolasagoeofficial
Planner: @zapphaire_events
Decor: @theweddingguru
Too beautiful!!! They look so happy… God bless their marriage
Beautiful display of wealth. Commentators pls kindly follow suit or otherwise it shall evaporate.
Ostentatious display of wealth. Children of thieves. Bella swallow this comment.
Pure happiness and love is all I see. Really beautiful
Woooow! The bride’s style is AMAZING! She served for all her looks. The groom can’t get enough of her and it’s clear – that riiing baby! 💍😍
Beautiful couple! nice dresses and native wears… she was on point tru out. HML…..
Wow! Too beautiful. Their smile is infectious. The groom is really into the bride. NOTE: Please don’t go and copy this kind of wedding if your parents are not governors ooo.
Just want to congratulate the bride’s mother on her extremely hard work, ’cause we’ve all seen the man… must’a been a close run thing.
Also congratulations to the Gov, as every man that marries a beautiful woman deserves. Hopefully those Mai Shai vendors he helped set up benefitted from the tourism the wedding generated.
Finally, congratulations to the bride and groom. May it be as good as the first day.
Meanwhile, the tall glass of chill to the right is just there minding her business waiting for me to find her 🙂
