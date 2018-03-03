First Look at Fatima Ganduje & Abolaji Ajimobi’s Arabian Themed Henna Party + Durbar Ceremony #Faaji2018

We love when cultures play a beautiful role in traditional wedding ceremonies in Nigeria.
Fatima Ganduje, who is the founder of Let’s Talk Humanity, a charitable organisation, is right now getting married to her love, Abolaji Ajimobi, who is an entrepreneur.
The couple had their Arabian themed Henna party, tagged Fatima’s Henna Playday, in Kano, captured by the talented George Okoro.
The groom, who is getting married to a Fatima, a princess, recently became a prince and had to ride around Kano with his groomsmen in true Durbar fashion. The Durbar ceremony was organized by the Emir of Kano.
The groom’s father is the Governor of Oyo State Abiola Ajimobi, and the bride is the daughter of Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, who is the Governor of Kano State.
Hausa and Yoruba coming together. Beautiful mix of cultures. God bless Nigeria
They always come together in marriage. When a Hausa/Fulani man/woman aren’t marrying themselves; then they usually marry the Yoruba’s. Beautiful culture, both. Lovely pictures. God bless them.
Hausa women una see body fine sha!!! I hope i find one marry for this abroad. Unfortunately, u no dey see too many hausa women for abroad. I’ve always loved northern women dated a couple while growing up, the most sincere women, i know, know of now sha maybe them don change bc na long time ago i mess with few of them. This is beautiful, wishing you guys nothing but the very best.
Beautiful Alladinesque colours for the henna playdate.
Is Ajimobi related to the Indimis of the north. Did Buhari’s daughter not marry an Indimi?
He looks mixed..looks quite northern himself.
Relationship bears in mind the old monarchial alliances. Politics, love, amongst the autocratic elites!
Re-he looks mixed, yes. Mrs Ajimobi is half-Lebanese.
I don’t know where they found the Indimi that Ajimobi has added to his name.
I must confess i love the way northerners dress.
wishing both of you marital bliss and favours.gal you so fine wow.northern gals rock.idris this your wife trafigator sharp well well and you so gentle hope you can handle it well
Everytime I see these Hausa weddings,I’m like we down here are still learners compared to these guys o….. And to think that this will be one in like five ceremonies.
Nice one and lovely picture
Congratulations to them. One question is he Muslim? I remember reading something that said his mother is Christian and the father is Muslim.
Beautiful everything, I wish the couple well. I also wish God blesses them with wisdom to advise their parents to spend this much time, energy and resources on the development of their states. Just imagine how improved public education, health and an enabling environment for business could transform both states.