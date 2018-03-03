BellaNaija

First Look at Fatima Ganduje & Abolaji Ajimobi’s Arabian Themed Henna Party + Durbar Ceremony #Faaji2018

We love when cultures play a beautiful role in traditional wedding ceremonies in Nigeria.

Fatima Ganduje, who is the founder of Let’s Talk Humanity, a charitable organisation, is right now getting married to her love, Abolaji Ajimobi, who is an entrepreneur.

The couple had their Arabian themed Henna party, tagged Fatima’s Henna Playday, in Kano, captured by the talented George Okoro.

The groom, who is getting married to a Fatima, a princess, recently became a prince and had to ride around Kano with his groomsmen in true Durbar fashion. The Durbar ceremony was organized by the Emir of Kano.

The groom’s father is the Governor of Oyo State Abiola Ajimobi, and the bride is the daughter of Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, who is the Governor of Kano State.

16 Comments on First Look at Fatima Ganduje & Abolaji Ajimobi’s Arabian Themed Henna Party + Durbar Ceremony #Faaji2018
  • Jam jam March 3, 2018 at 2:27 pm

    Hausa and Yoruba coming together. Beautiful mix of cultures. God bless Nigeria

    Love this! 28 Reply
    • Olanma March 3, 2018 at 4:57 pm

      They always come together in marriage. When a Hausa/Fulani man/woman aren’t marrying themselves; then they usually marry the Yoruba’s. Beautiful culture, both. Lovely pictures. God bless them.

      Love this! 27
  • Kenny Jossy March 3, 2018 at 2:38 pm

    Hausa women una see body fine sha!!! I hope i find one marry for this abroad. Unfortunately, u no dey see too many hausa women for abroad. I’ve always loved northern women dated a couple while growing up, the most sincere women, i know, know of now sha maybe them don change bc na long time ago i mess with few of them. This is beautiful, wishing you guys nothing but the very best.

    Love this! 16 Reply
  • Lol March 3, 2018 at 2:52 pm

    Beautiful Alladinesque colours for the henna playdate.
    Is Ajimobi related to the Indimis of the north. Did Buhari’s daughter not marry an Indimi?
    He looks mixed..looks quite northern himself.
    Relationship bears in mind the old monarchial alliances. Politics, love, amongst the autocratic elites!

    Love this! 28 Reply
    • Anon March 3, 2018 at 3:42 pm

      Re-he looks mixed, yes. Mrs Ajimobi is half-Lebanese.

      Love this! 26
    • Kay March 3, 2018 at 6:55 pm

      I don’t know where they found the Indimi that Ajimobi has added to his name.

      Love this! 13
  • Cool! March 3, 2018 at 2:56 pm

    I must confess i love the way northerners dress.

    Love this! 48 Reply
  • Paul Agim March 3, 2018 at 3:39 pm

    wishing both of you marital bliss and favours.gal you so fine wow.northern gals rock.idris this your wife trafigator sharp well well and you so gentle hope you can handle it well

    Love this! 22 Reply
  • Cynical March 3, 2018 at 4:26 pm

    Everytime I see these Hausa weddings,I’m like we down here are still learners compared to these guys o….. And to think that this will be one in like five ceremonies.

    Love this! 29 Reply
  • Emmyloaded March 3, 2018 at 4:53 pm

    Nice one and lovely picture

    Love this! 12 Reply
  • Beebee March 3, 2018 at 6:03 pm

    Being a sickle cell patient is not a death sentence.

    NB :I’m not a sickle cell patient.

    Love this! 25 Reply
  • Bola March 3, 2018 at 6:12 pm

    I get your point, however the sickle cell part at the end of your comment was and is inappropriate and offensive.

    Love this! 40 Reply
  • Linda March 3, 2018 at 6:22 pm

    Congratulations to them. One question is he Muslim? I remember reading something that said his mother is Christian and the father is Muslim.

    Love this! 7 Reply
  • Ephi March 4, 2018 at 9:45 am

    I am so ashamed of you guys, China with its media censorship and ban of free speech would have been a better country for you to operate in. No wonder your website is littered with multiple posts but zero comments. Makes sense now.

    Love this! 53 Reply
  • Californiabawlar March 4, 2018 at 3:38 pm

    BellaNaija!!! Wow! Just wow! 😮 😮
    I’m not sure what to make of this development. These are interesting times.

    Love this! 15 Reply
  • nadine March 4, 2018 at 4:45 pm

    Beautiful everything, I wish the couple well. I also wish God blesses them with wisdom to advise their parents to spend this much time, energy and resources on the development of their states. Just imagine how improved public education, health and an enabling environment for business could transform both states.

    Love this! 14 Reply
