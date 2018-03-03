Exclusive: Fatima Ganduje & Abolaji Ajimobi’s Pre-Wedding Shoot | Big H Studios

The gorgeous daughter of Kano state governor, Fatima is currently getting married to the love of her life Idris Abolaji who is the son of Oyo state governor in a series of traditional wedding ceremonies. The happy couple had their pre-wedding pictures beautifully captured by the creative Big H which showed them rocking their traditional attires.

Keep refreshing as we will keep you updated on the other series of ceremonies currently happening.

Pre-Wedding Credits Pre-Wedding

Photography @bighweddings

Makeup @dorannebeauty

Stylist @denolagrey

Dress @betho_official

Assistant Kunle | Jesse Kunle | Jesse