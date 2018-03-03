BellaNaija

Exclusive: Fatima Ganduje & Abolaji Ajimobi’s Pre-Wedding Shoot | Big H Studios

03.03.2018

The gorgeous daughter of Kano state governor, Fatima is currently getting married to the love of her life Idris Abolaji who is the son of Oyo state governor in a series of traditional wedding ceremonies. The happy couple had their pre-wedding pictures beautifully captured by the creative Big H which showed them rocking their traditional attires.

Keep refreshing as we will keep you updated on the other series of ceremonies currently happening.

Pre-Wedding

Credits
Pre-Wedding
Photography @bighweddings
Makeup @dorannebeauty
Stylist @denolagrey
Dress @betho_official
Assistant Kunle | Jesse
  • elohor March 4, 2018 at 4:22 pm

    Zero comments ke? Is it because it’s not a Mercy Aigbe post or Toke Makinwa gist? Shame you bella naija. Big shame on you!

    Love this! 15 Reply
