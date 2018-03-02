BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

#BNBling: Janay & Michael’s Zimbabwean and Barbados Love Story #JMK19

02.03.2018 at By 12 Comments

Janay and Micheal were members of the same church but had no idea they were going to be each other forever love. One fateful day, Janay got back from the university and bumped into Micheal…let’s just say, things took a very different turn from there on.

The Zimbabwean groom-to-be proposed to his Barbados love Janay disguising the entire planning as a photoshoot.

We hope you love this story as much as we do.

BellaNaija Weddings wishes the couple a forever love so sweet together.

How We Met
By The Bride-To-Be, Janay

I met my King at a church that we have both been going to for many years, but we didn’t know one another. We saw each other a few times before, smiled and said hello but that was that. I later moved away to attend university for a few years, but on my return to church, he happened to be the first person I saw.

He approached me with such confidence and asked my name and we spoke for a while about business, which led to a Facebook friend request. As time went on, we got to know each other so well and became best friends. We are both so align with each others purpose in life that it was no doubt that God had brought us together. This was destined!

I feel so blessed and happy to be spending the rest of my life with my King!

Our Proposal story

I was in New York away on a business trip. I landed back in the UK just in time for Valentine’s day in the morning.  Before I left for New York, my King told me we would be having a photoshoot, so I was prepared for that. To my surprise, once I arrived at the airport, he for was waiting for me with a sign that said “Queen Janay” and beautiful roses.

I was driven to the Shangri La Hotel at The Shard where I had my first surprise, a lovely massage! We then had our first photoshoot, which was amazing. Once it was time for the second clothing change, we went back to the room to prepare, but again to my surprise, there were candles and rose petals everywhere and that’s when he took my hand and got down on one knee and proposed to me. He placed the most beautiful ring on my finger and I said YES!!! I can’t wait to marry my King!

Credits
#teamKosmas
Bride-to-be:  @Nayalicia.x
Groom-to-be: @MichaelKosmas
Photography: @quadoshphoto

12 Comments on #BNBling: Janay & Michael’s Zimbabwean and Barbados Love Story #JMK19
  • Preshhh March 2, 2018 at 7:07 am

    Nice….but there’s only 1 King….and that is Jesus Christ, the 1 and only Son of the Living God. Have a blessed married life though.

    Love this! 52 Reply
    • bella March 2, 2018 at 8:06 am

      Wtf 😂😂😂😂

      Love this! 124
    • ProudNigerian March 2, 2018 at 12:35 pm

      Lmaoooooooo!

      Love this! 65
    • Ajala & Foodie March 2, 2018 at 12:54 pm

      #howsomechristiansdotoomuch #overspiritualizationthings. These are the same kind of people that would have condemned Sarah for calling Abraham “her Lord”, in biblical days, yet today do not hesitate to talk about her. Hypocrisy much? Or which is better/ worse, to call him “her king or her lord”?

      Love this! 14
    • mz_titilitious March 2, 2018 at 3:13 pm

      why so serious? 😀

      Love this! 27
    • Anonymous March 2, 2018 at 4:04 pm

      Awon religious fanatic suffering from religious jaundice.

      Love this! 12
    • bitte March 2, 2018 at 11:03 pm

      you all are so dramatic…i just can´t with your type. wish them well and move on.

      Love this! 10
  • Susie March 2, 2018 at 8:29 am

    Over spiritual dey kill some people. My dear, there is nothing wrong with her calling her intended a King. God does recognize that there are Kings and Lords in this world & there’s nothing wrong with honoring your partner with those terms. That is why Peter even commended Sarah for referring to Abraham as her lord (1 Peter 2:6).

    What is more, God himself called us humans by a term higher than the word ‘king.’ He referred to us as !gods (Psalm 82:6) & this scripture was so important that Jesus affirmed it (John 10:34). I wish people would be more concerned with exhibiting practical love & care to our neighbor (the bulk of Jesus’ message) than all this religiosity. If even 10% of us were obsessed with the crux of Jesus’ message, our country would be so different.

    Love this! 149 Reply
    • Derah March 2, 2018 at 7:03 pm

      Calm your tits.
      It is not that serious.
      @Susie

      Love this! 12
  • Preshhh March 3, 2018 at 10:42 pm

    To everyone that REPLIED to my comment ….CLAP FOR YOURSELVES o! hahahaha…..#MYopinion

    Love this! 3 Reply
  • omomo March 4, 2018 at 12:43 pm

    by the time a man tells u we are having a photo shoot out of the blue when you both are not professional models and he books you into the shard ..be honest you should know a proposal is coming …

    Love this! 13 Reply
  • Oghogho March 4, 2018 at 8:48 pm

    Beautiful people

    Love this! 2 Reply
  • Post a comment

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. I Want It That Way Backstreet Boys 3:35
  2. As Long As You Love Me Backstreet Boys 3:34
  3. Show Me The Meaning Of Being Lonely Backstreet Boys 3:56
  4. Quit Playing Games (With My Heart) Backstreet Boys 3:54
  5. Shape Of My Heart Backstreet Boys 3:52
  6. Swear It Again Westlife 4:08
  7. World of Our Own Westlife 3:28
  8. Fool Again Westlife 3:53
  9. What Makes a Man Westlife 3:51
  10. Bop Bop Baby Westlife 4:27
  11. Payphone Maroon 5 3:51
  12. Moves Like Jagger feat. Christina Aguilera Maroon 5 3:21
  13. One More Night Maroon 5 3:40
  14. Sunday Morning Maroon 5 4:06
  15. Stutter Maroon 5 3:17
  16. Steal My Girl One Direction 3:48
  17. Story Of My Life One Direction 4:06
  18. Kiss You One Direction 3:04
  19. Live While We're Young One Direction 3:19
  20. You And I One Direction 3:55

Star Features

Floral Fusion Collection of handbags, exquisite leather footwear by Morin o

Are you getting married in 2018? Do you know Somone Who is?

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija