First Look at Fatima Dangote and Jamil Abubakar’s Wedding #Famil2018

11.03.2018 at By 17 Comments

The beautiful Fatima Dangote is currently tying the knot with her love Jamil Abubakar in a series of traditional wedding ceremonies. The bride who is the daughter of Aliko Dangote said yes to her beau Jamil who is the son of the former Inspector General of Police, Retired I.G Abubakar.

Keep refreshing as we will keep you updated on the other series of ceremonies currently happening. Do follow @bellanaijaweddings on Instagram to see more pictures too.

 

 

17 Comments on First Look at Fatima Dangote and Jamil Abubakar’s Wedding #Famil2018
  • Hauwa Garkuwa March 11, 2018 at 8:56 am

    Stunning. Wishing them a happy marriage life

    Love this! 19 Reply
  • Mz_Danielz March 11, 2018 at 9:25 am

    She looks like Hilda Dokubo

    Love this! 106 Reply
  • Californiabawlar March 11, 2018 at 10:19 am

    Lmao! All your comments are about to make like spirits in a quick second.

    Love this! 16 Reply
    • le coco March 11, 2018 at 1:15 pm

      wow you weren’t like sha

      Love this! 3
    • Bola March 11, 2018 at 9:59 pm

      But she’s right though. For the wedding of the Kan state Governor’s daughter, they deleted all of the comments that was first posted when the post on their wedding was created.

      Love this! 10
    • Susan March 12, 2018 at 12:38 am

      She’s spot on though. The politician’s daughters wedding that was posted a week ago or thereabout, they deleted all the initial comments cause they were called out on constantly celebrating looters.

      Love this! 4
  • LemmeRant March 11, 2018 at 10:48 am

    So the guy should leave Dangote’s daughter and come and marry you ba?

    Because you be….

    Love this! 17 Reply
  • Ajikoko March 11, 2018 at 10:55 am

    She really looks like her Dad- Mehn! If u see a dangote child – na love straight – what is love – beautiful couple

    Love this! 56 Reply
  • le coco March 11, 2018 at 1:15 pm

    Wow! you weren’t lying sha …. This blog tho 😂😂

    Love this! 7 Reply
  • The Real Oma March 11, 2018 at 2:14 pm

    BN o, this is shameful mhen.
    You actually deleted comments that didn’t pander to the couple.
    Yet, you let your readers roast other people.
    Eku se o.

    Love this! 73 Reply
    • RE March 11, 2018 at 5:39 pm

      Thats why the number of comments have been falling. Used to use BN everyday, but they were over-censoring my comments, now I just check once in a while.

      Love this! 40
    • Elle March 11, 2018 at 6:32 pm

      BN has thrown shame away tey tey. For “others” they are more than happy to leave the comments. Two faced hypocrites.

      Love this! 43
  • Buki March 11, 2018 at 6:05 pm

    Bride looks like Hilda Dokubo.

    Love this! 11 Reply
  • Alterego March 11, 2018 at 7:59 pm

    See how decent she looks, northern girls be looking fine all covered up.

    Love this! 7 Reply
  • OMA March 11, 2018 at 8:41 pm

    Congratulations Jamil! This is my first time in monthsssssssss coming to BN. They’re not it anymore for me
    I’ll write a longass comment and it won’t be be posted

    Love this! 18 Reply
