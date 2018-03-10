Bisola unveils New 6-track Project “The Playlist” | Stream on BN

BellaNaija

Barely resting from the euphoria of Boda Luku, her latest sensational release, Bisola Aiyeola has dropped a surprise six-track compilation which she calls The Playlist.

This new compilation drops in a very interesting week off the back of her performance in Austin, Texas at South By South West and her milestone 1 million fans on instagram.

Her loaded new package include her latest song, Boda Luku and others such as Mercy, Heartbroken, Water & Fire, Luchia and Turn-off.

The exciting body of work parades production credit line of some of the best hit makers around such as Tee-Y Mix, Adey, Rhyme Bamz, J-Flow and Gray Jones.

Get “The Playlist” here

Stream below:

