BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

#BlackPanther: Ever Wondered what Wakandans Eat? Here’s what Nigerian-American Author Nnedi Okorafor thinks | BN Cusine

07.03.2018 at By 2 Comments

Nnedi Okorafor is a Nigerian-American writer of fantasy and science fiction for both children and adults. One of her recent books is Black Panther: Long Live the King and BuzzFeed’s Tasty cooking platform teamed up with her for Black History Month to come up with a “Wakandan” dish.

Nnedi and Tasty collaborated to pull inspiration from East African cuisine to create a unique dish – Wakandan Jeweled Vegetable Pilau with Berbere Braised Lamb.

Want the full recipe for the dish? Check it out!

Watch the cooking tutorial below.

Do you agree that this could be a Wakandan dish?

2 Comments on #BlackPanther: Ever Wondered what Wakandans Eat? Here’s what Nigerian-American Author Nnedi Okorafor thinks | BN Cusine
  • jojo March 7, 2018 at 5:49 pm

    Looks yummy. I’ll try it this weekend. Not sure about the cinnamon. maybe I will use my executive powers and reduce the amount. But nice dish and reminds me of my friend Claudette (Zimbabwe) mmmmh

    Love this! 2 Reply
  • nnenne March 7, 2018 at 11:24 pm

    Organic looking! Love it!

    Love this! 2 Reply
  • Post a comment

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. I Want It That Way Backstreet Boys 3:35
  2. As Long As You Love Me Backstreet Boys 3:34
  3. Show Me The Meaning Of Being Lonely Backstreet Boys 3:56
  4. Quit Playing Games (With My Heart) Backstreet Boys 3:54
  5. Shape Of My Heart Backstreet Boys 3:52
  6. Swear It Again Westlife 4:08
  7. World of Our Own Westlife 3:28
  8. Fool Again Westlife 3:53
  9. What Makes a Man Westlife 3:51
  10. Bop Bop Baby Westlife 4:27
  11. Payphone Maroon 5 3:51
  12. Moves Like Jagger feat. Christina Aguilera Maroon 5 3:21
  13. One More Night Maroon 5 3:40
  14. Sunday Morning Maroon 5 4:06
  15. Stutter Maroon 5 3:17
  16. Steal My Girl One Direction 3:48
  17. Story Of My Life One Direction 4:06
  18. Kiss You One Direction 3:04
  19. Live While We're Young One Direction 3:19
  20. You And I One Direction 3:55

Star Features

Floral Fusion Collection of handbags, exquisite leather footwear by Morin o

Are you getting married in 2018? Do you know Somone Who is?

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija