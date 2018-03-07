BlackPanther: Ever Wondered what Wakandans Eat? Here’s what Nigerian-American Author Nnedi Okorafor thinks | BN Cusine

Nnedi Okorafor is a Nigerian-American writer of fantasy and science fiction for both children and adults. One of her recent books is “Black Panther: Long Live the King“ and BuzzFeed’s Tasty cooking platform teamed up with her for Black History Month to come up with a “Wakandan” dish.

Nnedi and Tasty collaborated to pull inspiration from East African cuisine to create a unique dish – Wakandan Jeweled Vegetable Pilau with Berbere Braised Lamb.

Want the full recipe for the dish? Check it out!

Watch the cooking tutorial below.

Have you ever wondered what type of food they would eat in Wakanda? 😱

We collaborated with the writer of the latest Black Panther comic, pulling inspiration from East African cuisine to create this amazing “Wakandan” dish. 😋

Get the recipe: https://t.co/TgGSjryqcn pic.twitter.com/57CWBC2R8n — Tasty (@tasty) March 3, 2018

