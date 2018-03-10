Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie to receive Honorary Degree from Duke University 🙌🏽

Nigerian author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie will receive an honorary degree from Duke University in Durham, North Carolina on Sunday, May 13th.
According to Duke Today, Chimamanda’s visit to Duke University in 2018 will be particularly special, as her 2013 book Americanah was selected as the pre-matriculation summer reading assignment for this year’s graduating class. She visited Duke in September 2014 to discuss her book with the members of the Class of 2018, who were then first-year students.
Chimamanda will be one of six honorees at the 2018 commencement ceremony.
I love Adichie and all, but she’s enjoying that token% inclusion….only few will get this!!
There is nothing to get. If she weren’t good at her craft and making an impact she wouldn’t be the ‘token’ as you put it.
I don’t know why we feel a need to downplay other people’s achievements.
I have no doubt you are woman, although you will likely deny it.
Downplay what, that she’s the best writer since J.K Rowling or Ruth Wendell- NEGATIVE
She’s a phenomenal talent yes but skills and talent don’t necessarily play a major factor for recognition in an industry where token inclusion of geographical/race/age/.sexuality completes a perfect painting of a free world to the universe.
And I’m gonna deny that I’m a woman?? zzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzz
‘Only few what will get this’? So she’s one of the ‘few’ getting it. You are just shocked at the recognition she’s getting. So you need to find a reason why because regardless of her talent you want her to fit into that box of “black woman in America struggling to get recognised”. It’s clear she doesn’t fit into that box, so you can’t claim racism, so therefore it must be tokenism; for you it’s anything else but her great talent.lol! You’ll be fine.
You are just a miserable hater!!!! What is your own achievement and why haven’t you gotten your own token %
Hater :overused word usually from a simple minded weak beesh
Its called constructive perspective, deal or go blow some dack
Wow.. These are the kind of people that challenge me. Chimamanda you are an inspiration to me. God bless you. Thank you for making a lot of women believe in the fact that we can make great and awesome contributions and also be recognized. I hope to make a mark in my generation too in my own field.
God bless You chimamanda and all other ladies in their various fields making a mark in the world. Love.
Congratulation my dear sister, you are making Africa and entire black Race proud, Proudly Nigerian!!!!