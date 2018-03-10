Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie to receive Honorary Degree from Duke University 🙌🏽

Nigerian author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie will receive an honorary degree from Duke University in Durham, North Carolina on Sunday, May 13th.

According to Duke Today, Chimamanda’s visit to Duke University in 2018 will be particularly special, as her 2013 book Americanah was selected as the pre-matriculation summer reading assignment for this year’s graduating class. She visited Duke in September 2014 to discuss her book with the members of the Class of 2018, who were then first-year students.

Chimamanda will be one of six honorees at the 2018 commencement ceremony.

