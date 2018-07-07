“The great lady of Nigerian literature”! Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie shares her Lagos with French Magazine Le Point

Nigerian author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie was featured in French Magazine Le Point‘s June 2018 issue.

The magazine shares Lagos with the world, through the eyes of Chimamanda.

The feature’s description reads “The great lady of Nigerian literature, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, the beloved author of “Americanah”, guided us in “her” Lagos.”

Feminist Chimamanda shared some of her favorite things in Lagos with the magazine; from art gallery to roadside purchases and more.

For the feature, the mum-of-one was gorgeously styled in an all-red outfit and a chic bun updo.

Check out the feature below.

Read the feature here.

Photo Credit: Facebook.com/ChimamandaAdichie