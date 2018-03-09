Davido & Emanuella of Mark Angel Comedy nominated for Nickelodeon Kid’s Choice Awards 2018! 🏆

At this point, it’s the world to Africa!

Singer Davido and comedian Emanuella have been nominated in the Favourite African Star category of the Nickelodeon Kid’s Choice Awards.

Davido shared news of his nomination on his Twitter, writing:

Just been nominated for the Nickelodeon Kids choice Awards category # FavAfricanStar !! Fans come alive!! VOTE NOW! @nickelodeon_africa

Others on the list include South African sprinter Caster Semanya and rapper Cassper Nyovest.

There’s also Tanzanian singer Diamond Platnumz on the list, and Ugandan Eddy Kenzo.

Fans are allowed to vote for their winner on the Nickelodeon website.