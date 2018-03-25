\"\"

From Hosting Marie Claire Image Makers Awards to attending #SAFTAS12! Nomzamo Mbatha clearly had a Stylish Weekend

Award winning South African actress Nomzamo Mbatha has had quite a stylish weekend!

The fashion-forward star, as expected, brought her A game this weekend as she hosted the Marie Claire Image Makers Awards, an award show that honors the behind-the-scenes stars, from makeup artists, to stylist to photographers, and gives them the recognition they so rightly deserve, on Friday night. She also attended the South African Film & Television Awards – SAFTAs, last night on Saturday.

For her hosting duties on Friday, she wore a monostrap long-flowing dress by renowned SA designer, David Tlale which she accessorized with African inspired jewelry finishing of her look with a pixie-cut.

See Photos:

For event number two, the South African Film & Television Awards last night, the actress also rocked a David Tlale dress but a bit different from the night before.

This time, she wore a light pink and black dress with a thigh high slit and exaggerated sleeves, and being who she is, she finished off the look with an African touch to her hair by rocking a cowrie bead.

See photos:

Photo Credit: @nomzamo_m

