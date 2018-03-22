\"\"

BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

The Voice Nigeria 2017 contestant J’Dess covers M.I & Waje’s “One Naira” | Listen on BN

22.03.2018 at By 1 Comment

The Voice Nigeria 2017 contestant J'Dess covers M.I & Waje's "One Naira" | Listen on BN

J’Dess (Joy Ebiem) releases her cover of the evergreen song One Naira, originally written and performed by the amazing M.I featuring Vocal Sensation, Waje. This cover was produced by DAkinson and Wilson.

J’Dess performed the One Naira cover during the Blind Auditions Of The Voice Nigeria, where she captured the eyes and hearts of Nigerians, and stayed till the finals of the Competition.

Listen and Download below:

Download

1 Comments on The Voice Nigeria 2017 contestant J’Dess covers M.I & Waje’s “One Naira” | Listen on BN
  • maygurl March 22, 2018 at 12:14 pm

    J’Dess this is beautiful just like you, please don’t ever stop singing. More of this babes

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Post a comment

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. Ghetto (Prod. Sarz) Shank 3:45
  2. Shekpe Ft. Reminisce (Prod. Sarz) M.I 3:49
  3. Warn Yourself Ft. Wizkid (Prod. Sarz) Omawumi 3:41
  4. Sound It (Prod. Sarz) Wizkid 3:11
  5. Kondo (Prod. Sarz) Da Grin 3:31
  6. Kako Bii Chicken (Prod. Sarz)
  7. Dance For Me Ft. Wizkid (Prod. Sarz) E.M.E 2:38
  8. Eleniyan Ft. Wizkid (Prod. Sarz) Reminisce 3:42
  9. Kilofe (Prod. Sarz) Wizkid 3:16
  10. Beat Of Life (Samba) feat. Wizkid Sarz 3:52

Star Features

Are you getting married in 2018? Do you know Somone Who is?

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija