New Video: DJ Xclusive feat. Slimcase & Mz Kiss – Shempe

Superstar DJ Xclusive finally drops the visual to his most recent single Shempe which he featured Slimcase and Mz Kiss.
Hit Play below!
22.03.2018 at By BellaNaija.com
