3 Lucky BellaNaijarians can win TWO Tickets Each to attend #GidiFest2018 this March | Find Out How

It’s time for yet another BellaNaija giveaway. We will be giving out 2 tickets each to 3 lucky winners for the forthcoming Gidi Fest 2018.
Venue: Hard Rock Cafe Beach Front
Date: Friday, March 30
To win, answer the 3 simple questions below;
- Name any 3 artists that performed at Gidi Fest 2017
- Name the headline acts for Gidi Fest 2018
- Why do you think you should be given the tickets
Hint: The answers to questions 1 and 2 are on BellaNaija.com
This competition ends on Friday, 23rd of March by 8AM and winners be announced 11AM on the same day.
Note:
- Winners must reside in Lagos
- Winner must be willing to share their experience on @bellanaijaonline and BellaNaija.com
Other Ts&Cs apply!
BellaNaija is a Media Partner for Gidi Fest 2018
Question 1: Wizkid, ycee, tuface
Question 2: Wizkid and 2face
Question 3: the year is just starting and I am already feeling like i do not have a social life anymore due to the pressure and demands of work.
I want to get my groove back and this will serve as a major comeback for my social life.
and of course, I am sharing this with my teammate who works hard as well.
1: Sauti Sol, Simi and Burna Boy
2. Wizkid, Tuface, Adekunle Gold
3. I would love to use this opportunity to unwind and i’m sure it would be fun
1: Nneka, Simi and Burna Boy
2. Wizkid, Tu face, Adekunle Gold
3. There is nothing like having a good time. If i am picked i would enjoy myself well cos i think it would be a good time out
1.Nneka,sauti Sol, Burna boy, simi
2.Wizkid ,2baba,Adekunle Gold
3.Right now in my life am depressed, everything seems to be falling apart, but am fighting to be strong. I just want to take some moment to have fun and forget issues and I think going to gidi festival 2018 will help me unwind and relax. Thanks.
1. Seyi Shay, Davido, Simi and Burna boy
2. Tuface Idibia and Wizkid
3. Several times, i have heard about #gidifest but i havent been opportuned to attend any because i am either out of town or work related too busy. This year, i will be in town but not only that i will be off work since i am on leave. It will make a perfect Easter gift for me to attend this years gidifest with a loved one.
P.S. You didnt choose me for the bella naija baileys competition even when my then fiance put in his best…so atleast lets get compensated with this! lol
Q1: Burna Boy, Diplo, Davido,
Q2: Wizkid, 2Face, Maleek Berry,
Q3: I got a nice summer outfit, some cool shades, a dope camera and an epic vibe so you know I wont dull your tickets