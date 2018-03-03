\"\"

3 Lucky BellaNaijarians can win TWO Tickets Each to attend #GidiFest2018 this March | Find Out How

3 Lucky Winners to win TWO Tickets to #GidiFest2018

Good morning BellaNaijarians!

It’s time for yet another BellaNaija giveaway. We will be giving out 2 tickets each to 3 lucky winners for the forthcoming Gidi Fest 2018.

Venue: Hard Rock Cafe Beach Front
Date: Friday, March 30

To win, answer the 3 simple questions below;

  1. Name any 3 artists that performed at Gidi Fest 2017
  2. Name the headline acts for Gidi Fest 2018
  3. Why do you think you should be given the tickets

Hint: The answers to questions 1 and 2 are on BellaNaija.com

This competition ends on Friday, 23rd of March by 8AM and winners be announced 11AM on the same day.

Note:

  • Winners must reside in Lagos
  • Winner must be willing to share their experience on @bellanaijaonline and BellaNaija.com

Other Ts&Cs apply!

BellaNaija is a Media Partner for Gidi Fest 2018

6 Comments on 3 Lucky BellaNaijarians can win TWO Tickets Each to attend #GidiFest2018 this March | Find Out How
  • Ooohlala March 22, 2018 at 10:15 am

    Question 1: Wizkid, ycee, tuface
    Question 2: Wizkid and 2face
    Question 3: the year is just starting and I am already feeling like i do not have a social life anymore due to the pressure and demands of work.
    I want to get my groove back and this will serve as a major comeback for my social life.

    and of course, I am sharing this with my teammate who works hard as well.

    Love this! 4 Reply
  • natuc March 22, 2018 at 10:20 am

    1: Sauti Sol, Simi and Burna Boy
    2. Wizkid, Tuface, Adekunle Gold
    3. I would love to use this opportunity to unwind and i’m sure it would be fun

    Love this! 2 Reply
  • Amar March 22, 2018 at 10:23 am

    1: Nneka, Simi and Burna Boy
    2. Wizkid, Tu face, Adekunle Gold
    3. There is nothing like having a good time. If i am picked i would enjoy myself well cos i think it would be a good time out

    Love this! 2 Reply
  • Benita March 22, 2018 at 11:15 am

    1.Nneka,sauti Sol, Burna boy, simi
    2.Wizkid ,2baba,Adekunle Gold
    3.Right now in my life am depressed, everything seems to be falling apart, but am fighting to be strong. I just want to take some moment to have fun and forget issues and I think going to gidi festival 2018 will help me unwind and relax. Thanks.

    Love this! 2 Reply
  • Tos March 22, 2018 at 11:37 am

    1. Seyi Shay, Davido, Simi and Burna boy
    2. Tuface Idibia and Wizkid
    3. Several times, i have heard about #gidifest but i havent been opportuned to attend any because i am either out of town or work related too busy. This year, i will be in town but not only that i will be off work since i am on leave. It will make a perfect Easter gift for me to attend this years gidifest with a loved one.
    P.S. You didnt choose me for the bella naija baileys competition even when my then fiance put in his best…so atleast lets get compensated with this! lol

    Love this! 2 Reply
  • Tim March 22, 2018 at 11:49 am

    Q1: Burna Boy, Diplo, Davido,
    Q2: Wizkid, 2Face, Maleek Berry,
    Q3: I got a nice summer outfit, some cool shades, a dope camera and an epic vibe so you know I wont dull your tickets

    Love this! 2 Reply
