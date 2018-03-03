3 Lucky BellaNaijarians can win TWO Tickets Each to attend #GidiFest2018 this March | Find Out How

Good morning BellaNaijarians!

It’s time for yet another BellaNaija giveaway. We will be giving out 2 tickets each to 3 lucky winners for the forthcoming Gidi Fest 2018.

Venue: Hard Rock Cafe Beach Front

Date: Friday, March 30

To win, answer the 3 simple questions below;

Name any 3 artists that performed at Gidi Fest 2017 Name the headline acts for Gidi Fest 2018 Why do you think you should be given the tickets

Hint: The answers to questions 1 and 2 are on BellaNaija.com

This competition ends on Friday, 23rd of March by 8AM and winners be announced 11AM on the same day.

Note:

Winners must reside in Lagos

Winner must be willing to share their experience on @bellanaijaonline and BellaNaija.com

Other Ts&Cs apply!

_________________________________________________________________________________________

BellaNaija is a Media Partner for Gidi Fest 2018