Love, Life and Everything in Between! Jennifer Lopez stuns on Harper’s Bazaar April 2018 Cover

Musician and Actress Jennifer Lopez is the cover star for Harper’s Bazaar April 2018 issue! The 48-year-old looks stunning on the lavender-themed cover wearing an Oscar De La Renta gown and silver Bvlgari earrings.

On top of the world personally and professionally, the superstar opens up about her #MeToo experiences, being a workaholic, and life with her partner Alex Rodriguez.

On being a performer, actress and producer: I’m a workaholic, my instinct is to fill every single minute of my life with work, so I’ve had to learn balance. When you take on too much, that can be the enemy of great. I’m not one of those media darlings. I didn’t get kissed into this business. I’m from the Bronx. I had to find my way, so I’ve always felt like I had to prove myself. Maybe that’s a good drive to have. I never settle for mediocre.

On having mantras: Affirmations are so important. I am youthful and timeless. I tell myself that every day, a few times a day. It sounds like clichéd bullshit, but it’s not: Age is all in your mind. Look at Jane Fonda.

On if she would ever consider marriage again: I do believe in marriage, and I would love to grow old with somebody in a committed relationship. But I’m not forcing anything right now. It’s good, it’s healthy; we communicate well. We understand each other’s lives in a way that most other people couldn’t. We both entered the public eye in our early 20s and overachieved right from the start. And that affects every dynamic in your life, from your family to your work to your relationships. We have a similar makeup.

On being sexually harassed: I haven’t been abused in the way some women have. But have I been told by a director to take off my shirt and show my boobs? Yes, I have. But did I do it? No, I did not. When I did speak up, I was terrified. I remember my heart beating out of my chest, thinking, ‘What did I do? This man is hiring me!’ It was one of my first movies. But in my mind I knew the behavior wasn’t right. It could have gone either way for me. But I think ultimately the Bronx in me was like, ‘Nah, we’re not having it.’

Read the full feature on www.harpersbazaar.com.

Credits

Hair: Chris Appleton

Makeup: Scott Barnes

Manicure: Kimmie Kyees for Gelish

Production: Joey Battaglia for Rosco Production

Set Design: Gille Mills