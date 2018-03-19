Mama Bear! Di’ja shares Photos from the day Before she gave Birth

Singer Di’Ja who welcomed her second child, a baby girl exactly 10 days ago, has shared a few photos from the shoot she did a day before welcoming her child.

Yes, you read that right, a day before she gave birth,

Di’ja shared the photos with the caption:

#MAMA BEAR loves you.. we did this shoot on the 8th of March 2018, a day before my precious daughter was born. She came on the 9th March 2018 Allahu akbar. I never espererit. I am so grateful. This is by far one of my most daring shoots. I had to wait till she was born, call me superstitious lol before I shared such a joyous day.

Photography: @michaeltubescreations

Styling: @class_les

Makeup/Scarf: @samahsay who had me slay in that @badgalriri @fentybeauty#STUNNALIPPAINT

Hair: @nosanoi (baby hair)

Photo Credit: @aphrodija, @michaeltubescreations