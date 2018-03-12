TOT Empire’s New Signing Marv premieres Music Video for “Abeg” | Watch on BN

Marv who signed to TOT Empire, owned by Mavin superstar Reekado Banks unveils the visuals for his latest single Abeg.
The video was directed by Paul Gambit.
Hit Play below!
Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today
12.03.2018 at By BellaNaija.com Leave a Comment
Marv who signed to TOT Empire, owned by Mavin superstar Reekado Banks unveils the visuals for his latest single Abeg.
The video was directed by Paul Gambit.
Hit Play below!
Living & Celebrating the African Dream!
Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com
Follow us
Twitter: @bellanaija
Facebook: @bellanaija
Instagram: @bellanaijaonline