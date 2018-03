MCG Empire is not slowing down in 2018 as hits have dropped back to back from talents on the label. In that same spirit, the MCG boss MC Galaxy is here again this time around with two amazing songs!

First is Kiss Kiss (Atuke) produced by Shizzi, a calm vibe with heavy instrumentals. The other Pepper Spray which features Alcol from Haiti is produced by Kuvie and Alcol, a dance song all the way and will definitely get you going.

Listen and Download below:

Kiss Kiss (Atuke)

Download

Pepper Spray feat. Alcol

Download