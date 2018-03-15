After dropping the viral record titled Science Student which went on to top music charts for several weeks and a notable freestyle dubbed Omo Ologo, YBNL’s front line artist and CEO, Olamide thrills his fans on his birthday with this new record titled C.Ronaldo produced by veteran on the keys, ID Cabasa.
Listen below:
Happy birthday to the Streets’ President , Olamide my love.
Everybody already know he’s nor well an he cannor well again , so instead join me and pray for Olamide, that this his crase will be crazing more-more , and more music, art, and love will be shared with all for the betterness of all and the Glory of God. A-men!