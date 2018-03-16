New Music: D-O – Chop Elbow

Coming off his iTunes chart topping Footwork, a sold out Everything Pretty Headline concert, D-O is no doubt enjoying an unlocked level of frenzy surrounding his brand & music.

Whilst his fans continue to eagerly await his debut body of work, Everything Pretty, the self acclaimed Pretty Boy addresses issues facing youths & Nigerians in general with this new single titled Chop Elbow. In usual Pretty Boy fashion, D-O creates an eclectic and unique sonic crafted by a mix of geniuses, July Drama, Tomi Thomas & BBanks of YBNL.

Listen and Download below:

