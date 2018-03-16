New Music: Fizzo – Baby Jumai

South Africa based Nigerian act Fizzo unveils his first single as a solo act. The song is titled Baby Jumai is produced by Puffy Tee as Fizzo layers the track with his amazing voice.
16.03.2018 at By BellaNaija.com Leave a Comment
