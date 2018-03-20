New Music: Kayswitch – Kolawole Anibaba

Produkt Republik presents Kolawole Anibaba, a new single by its head honcho Kayswitch. It’s the first of single of the year from Kayswitch, and it serves as a lead joint from a possible Produkt Republik EP in 2018.
Listen and Download below:
