New Music: Ukenn feat. Donna The Poet – Celebrate

After the successful release of Turn Up video put together by executive producer Yomi Awobokun and shot by Adamsgud, Ukenn has kicked started his 2018 with the release of super cool jam that shows his versatility in sound.

He featured one the best poets out of Africa, Donna Ogunnaike on this smooth jam titled Celebrate produced by Willz.

Celebrate is a song that’s tells you everything about Love through melodies, harmonies and simple but yet deep words of poetry within the vibe of the music.

Listen and Download below:

Download