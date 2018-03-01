BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

New Music: Ukenn feat. Donna The Poet – Celebrate

01.03.2018 at By 1 Comment

New Music: Ukenn feat. Donna The Poet - Celebrate

After the successful release of Turn Up video put together by executive producer Yomi Awobokun and shot by Adamsgud, Ukenn has kicked started his 2018 with the release of super cool jam that shows his versatility in sound.

He featured one the best poets out of Africa, Donna Ogunnaike on this smooth jam titled Celebrate produced by Willz.

Celebrate is a song that’s tells you everything about Love through melodies, harmonies and simple but yet deep words of poetry within the vibe of the music.

Listen and Download below:

Download

1 Comments on New Music: Ukenn feat. Donna The Poet – Celebrate

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. I Want It That Way Backstreet Boys 3:35
  2. As Long As You Love Me Backstreet Boys 3:34
  3. Show Me The Meaning Of Being Lonely Backstreet Boys 3:56
  4. Quit Playing Games (With My Heart) Backstreet Boys 3:54
  5. Shape Of My Heart Backstreet Boys 3:52
  6. Swear It Again Westlife 4:08
  7. World of Our Own Westlife 3:28
  8. Fool Again Westlife 3:53
  9. What Makes a Man Westlife 3:51
  10. Bop Bop Baby Westlife 4:27
  11. Payphone Maroon 5 3:51
  12. Moves Like Jagger feat. Christina Aguilera Maroon 5 3:21
  13. One More Night Maroon 5 3:40
  14. Sunday Morning Maroon 5 4:06
  15. Stutter Maroon 5 3:17
  16. Steal My Girl One Direction 3:48
  17. Story Of My Life One Direction 4:06
  18. Kiss You One Direction 3:04
  19. Live While We're Young One Direction 3:19
  20. You And I One Direction 3:55

Star Features

Floral Fusion Collection of handbags, exquisite leather footwear by Morin o

Are you getting married in 2018? Do you know Somone Who is?

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija