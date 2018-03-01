Skepta & Naomi Campbell are on 🔥 on the cover of GQ

Skepta and Naomi Campbell continue to spark dating rumours as they cover the new issue of British GQ.

The musician, 35, and the supermodel, 47, were rumoured to be dating and were said to have spent a few nights together at the Paris Fashion Week.

On the cover of GQ, Campbell is seen sitting topless and wearing a pair of Mains boxers, a clothing company founded by Skepta.

Skepta, on the cover, lies on his side while staring at the supermodel.

Campbell shared a teaser photo of the shoot on her Instagram, the two nude and pressed together.