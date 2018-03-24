New Music + Video: Puppy Pound – Body

Puppy Pound, a group signed to Lagos based Play Palms Entertainment, bring together three talented 13 year old rapper/singers/songwriters stage named, Rott, Bichon and Shepherd; whom have each built a relentless passion for music over time.

Their debut single titled Body is a low tempo Afro-pop song delivered adorably. The Soul of the group, Bichon (Oluwatodunni Obafemi) delivers smooth verses and hooks, as Shepherd (Jude Ore) the Guardian keeps the delivery rooted with an infusion of his afro sound. And Rott (Akolade Adegboyega) Ginger’s up the performance with his rap skills and suave dance moves.

