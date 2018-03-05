Flawless! Ink Eze shines on BM|Pro’s New Cover Girl Issue 😍

Founder of AsoEbiBella, Ink Eze is the first cover girl for BM|Pro‘s #BMProCoverGirl series. She looks stunning in the photos with flawless makeup looks done by Banke Meshida Lawal of BM|Pro.
In the feature following the cover photos, she talks about her brand AsoEbiBella and her family. Read the excerpts from her interview:
On why she branched out of BellaNaija to set up AsoEbiBella:
I treated BellaNaija Weddings like a company within a company. We launched the Instagram page and developed a new way of storytelling that caught like fire, and BN Weddings became Africa’s most popular and coveted wedding platform.
Behind every blushing bride and groom was their decked out troupe of family and friends, who put as much effort into their looks, it is really one of the best celebrations of African culture in today’s modern world and with that, I conceived of the #AsoEbiBella hashtag as a way for people to connect with fellow traditional fashion enthusiasts, explore new styles and discover new vendors. From the very early days of AsoEbiBella, about 2 years before it launched as a venture, we just knew it was special and that it would become my startup so I began taking steps towards this.
We would look at the analytics and we were in awe and inspired by the millions of unique users viewing and sharing the compilations every week, it was blossoming into a thriving community and at that point, the community needed its own platform, it was the perfect time to fully commit to creating what is now the top fashion tech startup in Nigeria.
On how her workload has changed since she started AsoEbiBella:
I give my all to everything I do, I always have. I got the best GCE result in secondary school, while I was Head Girl, won competitive scholarships and got into an Ivy League school, America’s 7th oldest institution of higher education – Brown University. I’ve always embraced hard work and ambition. I believe in the AsoEbiBella vision, so I work hard, but now I have years of experience, I also work smarter, so I can have a personal life to do things I love. Like reading, for example, I’m currently doing an “18 books in 2018” challenge. I’ve read one book, now I’m reading two others simultaneously. You can check out my Instagram to see the one I’ve reviewed so far, by a brilliant Nigerian entrepreneur G. Fagbure.
On what AsoEbiBella is about:
AsoEbiBella is a movement!
The AsoEbiBella brand extends across the web from social media including Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest, BN and Facebook to our core which is the AsoEbiBella platform – www.asoebibella.com which is a community + a search and discovery platform – Bellas (our amazing community of women and men) can share their photos and find endless colour combinations and styles from other users to inspire your next aso ebi outfit then connect with vendors of items such as fabric, beads as well.
We reward our users regularly too because they deserve it. Last year, we worked with Orijin for an #OrijinalAsoEbiBella campaign where we transformed 5 tailors’ studios all over Nigeria – in the East in Enugu, the North – Jos, in Lagos from Mushin to Ajah – broke down the walls, replaced the toilets, painted and gifted them with new equipment, while the Bellas got boxes of fabrics. In the past year, we’ve given away fabrics, cufflinks and stud button sets, and more.
“Weddings” and “fashion” is always among the top Googled words in the country because Nigerians have a big celebration culture. We are also seeing increased interest and growth from other African countries including Ghana, Tanzania and South Africa. This illustrates the impact of technology has had on culture. Other countries are embracing the AsoEbi idea and this is creating commercial opportunities across the continent.
On having Uche Pedro as a Sister:
God blessed me by placing me in my family. Uche is my immediate older sister, and we happen to be the only two in the same industry of media and tech, so she’s my mentor, friend and stylist rolled into one. She’s also my “twin”. We’re almost the same height, size and have the same shoe size – lucky me – it’s fate. 🙂
My siblings are so diverse in their interests. Just to give you an idea, we have a star musician, a medical doctor who’s also licensed in Chinese medicine – acupuncture and holistic medicine, and a cleaning company owner among us! It doesn’t get more different than that. However, what unites us all is our shared values – a focus on positive impact, and a drive to be the being the best at what we do.
See more photos from the cover shoot below
Read the break down of her beauty looks on www.bellanaijastyle.com
Credits
Makeup: Banke Meshida Lawal | @banksbmpro
Photography: BigHStudios | @bighstudios
BTS video: @blvckcreed
Hair: @oludavid
Styling: Ink’s wardrobe
Nkechi and Banke giving Barbie a run for her money. Stunning and clever woman!
Ink : beauty, brains and class…
We need to know the rest of the Eze gang members…kudos on everything
” I got the best GCE result in secondary school, while I was Head Girl, won competitive scholarships and got into an Ivy League school, America’s 7th oldest institution of higher education – Brown University”
yikes. this interview made me dislike u. there are some things u dont brag about and education is one of them. this isnt the first time ur doing bragging about ur education. an accomplished woman is sexy but a humble woman is sexier.
I didn’t even know ur the yonger sister to uche pedro. so ur the equivalent to laura ikeji.
ur a beautiful girl, but the makeup is too much, the lashes are too big and that brown wig is a No.
She wasn’t bragging. She simply stated her achievements.
It came off as a bit of her trying to really sell herself as a smart person. But she did not have to. One could ask “only Brown?” and “did you study medicine or astrophysics?” But, she just wants to not be a Laura in older sister’s shadow. Una leave her alone for today. BTW, you are right. The makeup was seven layers thick – it was not for her. It made her older than her years. The shade of brown in the wig was not her “personality.” The lipstick was so good on her. The eyelashes were an overdo. But she has beautiful teeth.
She was simply trying to convey that she’s no stranger to hard work.
SAWA BELLE!
She looks like Lion Babe
I thought about Lion babe the moment I saw the full hair picture.. she’s a pretty girl the pictures are just overly photoshopped
Nkechi can never be a Laura. You shouldn’t even compare them. Ever! I pray she gets the ideas to move asoebibella from being a subsection of BN, which is what it still is in my mind. To something more formidable.
Right,
One was born with a silver spoon.
The hypocrisy from the BN lot stinks to high heavens. Ink can launch her career off the back of her sister but not Laura Ikeji. Where did you spring from???
To think the people talking of silver spoon might just come from the ghetto hiding behind their keyboards. Rubbish.
I like it when all the children in a family are successful; your parents must be amazing. Thank God for you guys.
wow ..nice but that wig made , heavy “lanshees” and super contouring made her look much older
I don’t mind the wig funny enough, but the makeup is awful. Less would have been so much more in this case.
She and her sister are beautiful and they look alike.
You people need to learn what humble and stop using that to suppress people and are proud of their achievements. The babe was head girl, got into an Ivy League school, and is here making a name for herself, but how dare she, she has to be “humble”. I call BS and your insecurity is showing.
Flourish, Ink you gorgeous human being, FLOURISH!
She has such delicate facial features, the makeup lacked the precision necessary for accentuate her facial features. It’s like Banke wanted her to look like someone else when a very minimalist approach would have taken this to a whole new realm
STOP BEING A HATER. in my opinion she was trying to show that you can suceed in various spheres and education is not the final bus-stop for quantifying success. In the real world, especially in business, if you do not sell yourself you might be discounted as worthless. I am sure this article would inspire a young girl to think beyond her books while excelling at them. Also if you read between the script and lines you would learn there are multiple paths to succeeding even in Nigeria as long as you put your 100% to it. Well done Ink!
The makeup issa NO PLEASE.
She’s very easy on the eyes…lovely woman!
It appears she has a small face, and the makeup, eyelashes and hair didn’t quite complement her face.
chai the photoshop in this pics though!!! #smh… nkechi is naturally beautiful…adding make up would have made her a goddess honestly…but this photoshopped pictures just makes her look older! no no no
Oga Bruno. Please take several seats. The girl has brains and should not be ashamed to say so. You can never even smell her kind. I hate to say this but the make up is a NO from me. She has very delicate and beautiful features which were over powered by the make up. Not every face needs layers of slap.
@ Bruno, usual Nigerian stereotype !