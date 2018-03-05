BellaNaija

The Amasunzu Hairstyles of Rwanda inspired Lupita Nyong’o’s #Oscars2018 Look

05.03.2018

Once again, Lupita Nyong’o stepped out on the red carpet with a jaw-dropping hairdo totally meant for a queen, all thanks to Vernon François! The US-Based hair stylist has made it clear that he is on a mission to celebrate African cultures using the star’s natural hair.

He outdid his latest work of art which was inspired by Nigerian photographer J.D. Okhai Ojeikere‘s modern Shuku photos from his Hairstyles series with a stunning updo that draws its heritage from Rwanda at the Oscars 2018.

Being our all-time beauty crush, the #BlackPanther lead cast member carried her hair crown with pride last night. She wore a high top 3-part hairstyle held together by gold hair accessories. The structured cut was inspired by the Amasunzu hairstyles of Rwanda.

Photo Credit: www.boredpanda.com

Photo Credit: www.boredpanda.com

The elaborate hairstyle was once worn by men, as well as by unmarried women to indicate to potential suitors that they were single and of marriageable age.It indicated social status, and men who did not wear Amasunzu were looked on with suspicion until the 20th century. The style is created by cutting some of the hair sideways, towards the middle, and then allowing it to grow into crescent-shapes.

Lupita rocked the style with a purple eyeshadow smudged over the crease of her eyes, lids and lower lashlines and a glossy copper lipstick to finish it off.

She shared the inspiration behind the hairstyle with a video on her Instagram page:

Photo Credit: Getty Images/J. Merritt

