Red Carpet Squad! Swanky Jerry, Tolu Bally, Sari Ajaj & Kelechi Igbojekwe cover Vanguard Allure’s latest Issue

Before celebrities step on the red carpet, an expert team of fashion designers, stylists, makeup artists and hair stylists spend hours, sometimes days to ensure that they are carpet ready. These professionals have been dubbed “The Glam Squad“.

Stylist Swanky Jerry, fashion designer Tolu Bally, hair stylist Sari Ajaj and makeup artist Kelechi Igbojekwe are the red carpet squad who cover Vanguard Allure‘s Fashion Issue.

See Photos:

Credit:

Creative Director: @nellymesik

Photography: @trans4mazfotography

Stylist: @swankyjerry

Makeup: @bellebedazzled

Hair: @sarisignature

Designe: @tolubally

Location: @trisholuxuryinteriors