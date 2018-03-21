Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde is in Morocco for the Crans Montana Forum

Last year, Nollywood actress Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde attended the Crans Montana Forum where she spoke alongside human rights activist Rev. Jesse Jackson.

Fast forward to today, the actress has shared photos of herself at the forum, in Morocco where she is speaking again.

The Crans Montana Forum which is ending today, March 20th, is a Swiss Non-Governmental International Organization whose importance and prestige have been globally well-established since 1986.

See photos below

Photo Credit: @realomosexy