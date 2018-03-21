BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde is in Morocco for the Crans Montana Forum

21.03.2018 at By Leave a Comment

Last year, Nollywood actress Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde attended the Crans Montana Forum where she spoke alongside human rights activist Rev. Jesse Jackson.

Fast forward to today, the actress has shared photos of herself at the forum, in Morocco where she is speaking again.

The Crans Montana Forum which is ending today, March 20th, is a Swiss Non-Governmental International Organization whose importance and prestige have been globally well-established since 1986.

See photos below

Photo  Credit: @realomosexy

Star Features

Are you getting married in 2018? Do you know Somone Who is?

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija