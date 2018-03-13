The PoS Innovation Summit themed ‘Deepening Financial Inclusion Through Agency Banking’ to hold Tuesday, March 27th

The third edition of the Point of Sale (PoS) Innovation Summit, a quarterly event aimed at reinforcing acceptance of PoS as an alternative means of payment in Nigeria, is scheduled to hold this month. The PoS Innovation Summit, which is fast becoming the agenda-setting platform for the PoS payment sector, brings together stakeholders in the PoS value chain to discuss and strategize in a bid to explore opportunities and improve service delivery in the PoS business sector of the Nigerian payment system. It is focused on advancing a cashless payment system in the country through insights, shared wisdom and experiences.

Date: Tuesday, March 27th, 2018.

Venue: The Wheatbaker Hotel, 8 Onitolo Road, Ikoyi, Lagos.

The theme for this edition, ‘Deepening Financial Inclusion Through Agency Banking’, will highlight the roles and contributions of agency banking in breaking the financial inclusion challenge, using PoS terminals as a platform. Keynote speakers and participants that will bring their wealth of experience to bear to chart a way forward in the financial inclusion initiative include Niyi Ajao, Executive Director, Nigeria Interbank Settlement Systems; UzomaNwagba, COO, Government Enterprise and Empowerment Program, MarketMoni, Bank of Industry; Temitope Akin-Fadeyi, Head, Financial Inclusion, Central Bank of Nigeria; and Tunde Ogungbade, Managing Director, Global Accelerex Ltd.

———————————————————————————————————————

Sponsored Content