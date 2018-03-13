BellaNaija

In Celebration of Women’s History Month, Diamond Bank raises Awareness against Endometriosis

L – R : Olakunle Oyebanjo, Head, Marketing and Sales, Nordica Fertility Centre; Chioma Afe, Head, Corporate Communications, Diamond Bank Plc; Dr. Abayomi Ajayi, CEO, Nordica Fertility Centre; and Saeon Moruda, Singer/Artiste at the March to end Endometriosis Walk activity organized by Diamond Bank and Norrdica Fertility Centre held in Lagos recently

With over 100,000 Nigerian women suffering from Endometriosis every year and a general – but sorely harmful – lack of awareness for the condition, there has never been a more important time to keep motivated and #PressforProgress in the awareness and treatment of Endometriosis.

Last weekend, as part of its activities for its #BankOnHer campaign, Diamond Bank’s expression of Women’s History Month, carried this mandate in Lagos by walking Five Kilometers from City Mall, Lagos to Muri Okunola Park, Victoria Island, sharing information on the condition.

The Head, Corporate Communications, Diamond Bank, Chioma Afe said the walk became necessary in order to raise awareness for the condition. She went on to further say that Diamond Bank will always support women as this is the 5th year the bank is organizing this walk.

Endometriosis is a widespread uncomfortable disease affecting tens of thousands of girls and women in Nigeria and a sweeping lack of awareness by both sufferers and health care providers delay diagnosis. This lack of awareness is often due to a normalization of symptoms and it was to this end that Diamond Bank took to the streets.

This year’s walk was held in partnership with the Endometriosis Support Group Nigeria (ESGN) and Nordica Fertility Center.

