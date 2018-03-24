Luxury Bespoke Fashion Brand Poosh celebrates Dormeuil’s 175th Anniversary with a Grand Fashion Show at Shiro Lagos

Poosh, one of the first luxury bespoke tailoring houses in Lagos located in Victoria Island, collaborated with renowned luxury fabric brand Dormeuil to celebrate their 175th anniversary by hosting a magnificent Men’s Fashion Event earlier this month. Set against Shiro’s breathtaking backdrop, Poosh showcased their expertise with a range of contemporary menswear including blazers, three-piece suits, traditional attire and black tie pieces.

The models were on fire, the clothes on point and the who’s who of Lagos were all in attendance.

