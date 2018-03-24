\"\"

Nina Anyianuka tells story of Abused Women & Children in New Book – Disowned – set to Launch March 25th

Nigeria author, Nina Iphechukwude Anyianuka is set to debut her short story collection titled Disowned.

Disowned, which is described as “replete with dark images of women, who are exposed to sexual battery in the hands of those they love, men and women alike, and who ought to protect them”, by the Guardian Newspaper, will be launching tomorrow.

Date: 25th of March 2018
Venue: Terra Kulture, Tiamuyi Savage Street, V.I, Lagos.
Time: 4PM – 6PM

**Note: The book launch is strictly by Invitation.

Veteran actor, Richard More-Damijo had this to say about “Disowned”.

 

