President Buhari attends Ajimobi-Ganduje wedding in Kano

President Muhammadu Buhari was on Saturday at the wedding ceremony of Idris Abiola Ajimobi and Fatima Umar Ganduje in Kano State.

Idris Ajimobi is the son of Oyo State Governor Abiola Ajimobi, while Fatima Ganduje is the daughter of Kano State Governor Umar Ganduje.

The president had flown from Abuja to attend the wedding at the Kano Central Mosque.

Also present at the wedding was Emir of Kano Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, wife of the Vice President Dolapo Osinbajo, along with governors across several states in the country.

See photos from the wedding below:

Photo Credit: buharisallau