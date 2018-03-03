BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

President Buhari attends Ajimobi-Ganduje wedding in Kano

03.03.2018 at By 3 Comments

President Muhammadu Buhari was on Saturday at the wedding ceremony of Idris Abiola Ajimobi and Fatima Umar Ganduje in Kano State.

Idris Ajimobi is the son of Oyo State Governor Abiola Ajimobi, while Fatima Ganduje is the daughter of Kano State Governor Umar Ganduje.

The president had flown from Abuja to attend the wedding at the Kano Central Mosque.

Also present at the wedding was Emir of Kano Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, wife of the Vice President Dolapo Osinbajo, along with governors across several states in the country.

See photos from the wedding below:

President Buhari attends Ajimobi-Ganduje wedding in Kano - BellaNaija

Photo Credit: buharisallau

3 Comments on President Buhari attends Ajimobi-Ganduje wedding in Kano
  • Humm March 4, 2018 at 10:29 am

    It would have been nice for this president to have also visited the Benue and kidnapped ppl families as well. Oh, well I guess that’s the reason its called “Selective Governance.”. This photoop looks bad for someone in a leadership position, just saying!!!

    Love this! 6 Reply
  • Africa Starts where Green Starts March 5, 2018 at 9:17 am

    What a grotesque Looking event! Look like the whole event smelled of Saudi arabic, camel Farts !!! LOOOL

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • Mrs Ola March 6, 2018 at 7:57 am

    Den of thieves!

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • Post a comment

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. I Want It That Way Backstreet Boys 3:35
  2. As Long As You Love Me Backstreet Boys 3:34
  3. Show Me The Meaning Of Being Lonely Backstreet Boys 3:56
  4. Quit Playing Games (With My Heart) Backstreet Boys 3:54
  5. Shape Of My Heart Backstreet Boys 3:52
  6. Swear It Again Westlife 4:08
  7. World of Our Own Westlife 3:28
  8. Fool Again Westlife 3:53
  9. What Makes a Man Westlife 3:51
  10. Bop Bop Baby Westlife 4:27
  11. Payphone Maroon 5 3:51
  12. Moves Like Jagger feat. Christina Aguilera Maroon 5 3:21
  13. One More Night Maroon 5 3:40
  14. Sunday Morning Maroon 5 4:06
  15. Stutter Maroon 5 3:17
  16. Steal My Girl One Direction 3:48
  17. Story Of My Life One Direction 4:06
  18. Kiss You One Direction 3:04
  19. Live While We're Young One Direction 3:19
  20. You And I One Direction 3:55

Star Features

Floral Fusion Collection of handbags, exquisite leather footwear by Morin o

Are you getting married in 2018? Do you know Somone Who is?

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija