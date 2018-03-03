President Buhari attends Ajimobi-Ganduje wedding in Kano

President Muhammadu Buhari was on Saturday at the wedding ceremony of Idris Abiola Ajimobi and Fatima Umar Ganduje in Kano State.
Idris Ajimobi is the son of Oyo State Governor Abiola Ajimobi, while Fatima Ganduje is the daughter of Kano State Governor Umar Ganduje.
The president had flown from Abuja to attend the wedding at the Kano Central Mosque.
Also present at the wedding was Emir of Kano Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, wife of the Vice President Dolapo Osinbajo, along with governors across several states in the country.
It would have been nice for this president to have also visited the Benue and kidnapped ppl families as well. Oh, well I guess that’s the reason its called “Selective Governance.”. This photoop looks bad for someone in a leadership position, just saying!!!
What a grotesque Looking event! Look like the whole event smelled of Saudi arabic, camel Farts !!! LOOOL
Den of thieves!