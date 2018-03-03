“President Buhari is an adult” Presidency defends Buhari’s presence at Ajimobi-Ganduje Wedding at Kano and Absence in Dapchi

Lauretta Onochie has defended President Muhammadu Buhari‘s presence at the Ajimobi-Ganduje wedding in Kano.

President Buhari, along with other governors and politicians, were in Kano on Saturday for the wedding ceremony of son of Oyo State Governor, Idris Abiola Ajimobi and daughter of Kano State Governor, Fatima Umar Ganduje.

Nigerians had criticised the president’s actions, saying he has failed to visit Dapchi, where Boko Haram insurgents last week abducted 110 girls from Government Girls Technical College, Dapchi, in Yobe State.

The president’s special assistant, Femi Adesina, had earlier said the president will visit Yobe State if he feels there is a need to.

Onochie, on her Twitter, said President Buhari is an adult and will decide where he goes. She wrote:

President @ MBuhari is an adult. He decides where he goes. He decided it’s Kano today. And to Kano he went.

President @MBuhari is an adult. He decides where he goes. He decided it's Kano today. And to Kano he went. pic.twitter.com/CkqK3sNAP5 — Lauretta Onochie (@Laurestar) March 3, 2018

Photo Credit: buharisallau