“President Buhari is an adult” Presidency defends Buhari’s presence at Ajimobi-Ganduje Wedding at Kano and Absence in Dapchi

Lauretta Onochie has defended President Muhammadu Buhari‘s presence at the Ajimobi-Ganduje wedding in Kano.
President Buhari, along with other governors and politicians, were in Kano on Saturday for the wedding ceremony of son of Oyo State Governor, Idris Abiola Ajimobi and daughter of Kano State Governor, Fatima Umar Ganduje.
Nigerians had criticised the president’s actions, saying he has failed to visit Dapchi, where Boko Haram insurgents last week abducted 110 girls from Government Girls Technical College, Dapchi, in Yobe State.
The president’s special assistant, Femi Adesina, had earlier said the president will visit Yobe State if he feels there is a need to.
Onochie, on her Twitter, said President Buhari is an adult and will decide where he goes. She wrote:
President
@MBuhari is an adult. He decides where he goes. He decided it’s Kano today. And to Kano he went.
President @MBuhari is an adult. He decides where he goes. He decided it's Kano today. And to Kano he went. pic.twitter.com/CkqK3sNAP5
— Lauretta Onochie (@Laurestar) March 3, 2018
Photo Credit: buharisallau
Damn! We have suffered sa.
I read this and I didnt know whether to cry or be angry. This has to be a curse. APC has to be a curse.
Nigeria has entered one chance with this govt. The Presidency is saying to hell with all of you. Whether you like it or not, whether you vote for us or not, whether you vote or don’t even vote, the next election is already won by Buhari because think about it. All the top security positions are firmly in the hands of a certain people from a certain section of the country. This election is already rigged in favor of the current President and there is absolutely nothing anyone can do about it. Not even Obasanjo.
Nigerians, y’all just got the proverbial middle finger!!! And someone was talking about experience….Is PMB not supposed to be “experienced”? Yet see this dumb as freaking door knob aide he has hired. Political experience don’t mean Nada!!! Definitely not in our country. I read this and I wonder why one should not just automatically vote for FD. Blue print or not. These people simply do not give a darn!!! They have come to view this presidency as their right. I hope Atiku runs under PDP maybe then the North will be split and somebody else may get a fight chance because this nonesense got to end and they should be jailed too!!!
I remember this Lauretta Onochie character from the foiled 2Baba protests. She is straight up clown!
Grown adult in diapers. Otherwise why would any sane functioning person make such idiotic decisions. We are being led by an incontinent and incompetent….no I won’t waste highly paid for words….not worth it. He’s already starved me when my parents had to search for money for milk because of his useless economic policies.
They are so focused on this kano…forgetting that even if the whole of Kano votes for him, if he doesn”t get up to 25% vote from 23 other states, he won’t come back….be focusing on your 5million KANO people…the rest of the country don’t matter
It is sad that some Nigeria political class have lost their sense of direction e.g. the lady in the name Onochie. She has been making some senseless comments just to save her job with the presidency well it’s one of the seekness Nigerians are suffering. Lip service even when things are going absolutely wrong.
The so call Boko haram that every Nigerian know how deadly and brutal they can be abdocted more than one hundred inocent young children. Mr president never pay their parents visit, which is common thing a leader in Europe and America could easily do. Buhari in his wisdom chose not to but went for wedding ceremony of his fellow political elites. Nigerians if we are wise lets vote wisely next coming election.
May God continue to bless Nigeria.
Why not?
Tribalism got him the presidential seat!
Who in their right frame of mind would vote for a man with his track record as a president?
what experience are you all talking about?
Fellow Nigerians you get what you vote for, Do your research next time!
Then vote wisely, not emotionally!
BTW, this Boko Haram kidnappings have become a business.
How long will we to be going round and round like this?
If we cannot build Nigeria collectively, perhaps it will be a good idea to separate. YES. YES, and YES
A LITTLE COMPETITION WILL DEFINITELY DO SOME MAGIC.
I cannot even be angry. The surprise would be if I am angry. “Nigerians” voted Buhari to lead. His digits were all out there for everyone to read/see but, Nigerians are a special breed. We keep making the same mistakes and expecting different results. The Buhari of today has always been the Buhari some pretend not to know. Selfish, self centred, unable to reason like a statesman etc. As for Onochie Lauretta, an empty cup can not pour out what is not inside. I am tired.
i have been backspacing my comment since i am just shocked. Well 2019 is here already. Thats all i have to say.
DEUCES , you get what you pay for ………LOL
Dude just showed y’all that weddings are more important than 100 little girls
Deja vu!… karma is such a haughty bi***h, I saw this coming a long time ago, now you are beginning to get it. 2023 loading… unto second base things jare.
Ass kissing at its finest.
You could have said ANYTHING!!! “He took this opportunity to celebrate with the newlyweds and correspond with the governors in one sitting” but nooooo…. sense you no get