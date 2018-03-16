Win Cocktails for Over 100 Guests at your Wedding! Here’s how to enter the Skyy Vodka x the Wedding Show Contest

Premium vodka brand Skyy Vodka and The Wedding Show, Nigeria’s biggest wedding show on TV, are about to make the day of one lucky couple, come May 2018. We all know how much couples have to think about when planning their wedding day. It’s a day that has to go perfectly well and lives on in the memory of the couple for a long time to come.

Skyy Vodka and The Wedding Show are happy to ensure that one lucky couple gets treated to cocktails for over 100 guests at their wedding reception! The couple will also get celebrated master of ceremonies, Joe Hanson to host the reception for the day, for free.

To win this, do the following:

Follow @skyyvodkang and @weddingshowng on Instagram. Make a short video with your spouse, telling why you should win. Use the hashtag #weddingtakeoverlagos and don’t forget to tag @skyyvodkang and @weddingshowng

This competition runs until the end of April 2018, leaving enough time for couples getting married in Lagos to send in their videos. May the best couple win.

