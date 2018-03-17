Afua Osei, Bisola Aiyeola, 9ice at inaugural Africa House at SXSW 2018

In the Austin’s Parker Jazz Club, in a room with gorgeous designs curated by Kanju Interiors, was where the inaugural Africa House was held at the SXSW 2018.

Over 1,500 attendees were present from March 10 to March 11, with speakers including Troy White, Managing Director of Temple Management Company; U.S. Senator Chris Coons; C.D. Glin, president of the U.S. African Development Foundation; and Afua Osei, Co-Founder of She Leads Africa.

The event promoted fast-growing innovative companies such as Nigeria’s Venture Garden Group, a leading provider of innovative, data-driven and end-to-end technology platforms, which recently raised a $60 million fintech fund dedicated to Africa.

And what would a black gathering in 2018 be without references to “Black Panther“? Sandrine Nzeukou, Executive Director of Invest Africa, remarked that Uncharted Play (now with 15 patents and patents pending for its technology) founder and CEO Jessica O. Matthews was a “real-life Shuri” (Black Panther’s scientist sister).

The weekend also featured “Africa After Dark,” the official Africa House after-party, which included musical performances by high-profile musicians including Bisola Aiyeola; Chris Akinyemi, a Nigerian-American singer/songwriter famous for soulful singles like “Radio” and “Teenage Love”; and 9ice.

