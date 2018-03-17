BellaNaija

Chy Leona, Latasha Ngwube, Shade Ladipo at the ELOY Awards International Women's Day Brunch

ELOY AwardsThe Exquisite Magazine team had its annual brunch to celebrate the International Women’s Day on Friday, March 9th, 2018. The brunch which started by noon had a man and women from different professional, entrepreneurship backgrounds as well as individuals who just wanted to build their personal life to #PressforProgress in attendance.

Tewa Onasanya, Founder/Editor-In-Chief of the Exquisite Magazine and the ELOY Awards hosted the event with two mind-blowing interactive sessions from the speakers and guests. The topic, “How to Press for Progress doing what you’re passionate about” was coined from the global theme #PressforProgress and with the sequence of conversation, tips shared and lessons learnt from both sessions, it is evident that the 21st century women are passionate about what they do, with the willingness to press further for progress. In her keynote speech, she urged women to be “the best version of themselves”. She also stated a key point about rejection. She said “while following your passion, you will be told no, but do not dwell on it. The reason for a ‘no’ is simply because one is speaking to the wrong person or asking the wrong question or the idea needs to be reviewed. Keep your focus and do not stop.”

The speakers at the event were Jane Egerton-Iheren, a communication executive, founder, women & career www.womenincareer.com; Chinenye Jeanne Nnoli, Founder of Metrowoman Ltd; Tayo Afolabi, CEO/Founder, World PR Media & Beauty Reports; Uwa Ohiku, Business Lawyer & Partner at Jackson, Etti & Edu and Shade Ladipo, Country Director, WEConnect Nigeria.

ELOY Awards

Damie Shote

Latasha and Damilola

Latasha Ngwube and Tewa Onasanya

Damilola Shote, Editorial Assistant Exquisite Magazine and Chy Nwakama

Shade Ladipo and guest

Speaker, Shade Ladipo and Tewa Onasanya

Tewa Onasanya presenting an Aweni Gift Box to speaker CEO Metro Woman

CEO World PR, Tayo Afolabi and Tewa Onasanya

Jerry Kingsley

Azuka and Shade Ladipo

Speakers Jeanne Nnoli and Tayo Afolabi

Uwa Ohiku speaking during the session

Jane speaking during the session

Tewa Onasanya and some guests

Cross section of guests

Exquisite Magazine International Women’s Day Brunch was proudly sponsored by the Exquisite Ladies of the Year (ELOY) awards and supported by Dominos Pizza, Wilson Lemonade, Aweni Organics and Semsey Skin Solutions.

