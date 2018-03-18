Toke Makinwa, 2Baba, Adekunle Gold, Annie Idibia spotted at the New Store Launch of Tania Omotayo’s “Ziva”

About a week ago on the 11th of March 2018, Tania Omotayo threw a launch party for her new store location for her clothing line “Ziva”.

Media personalities and celebrities such as Toke Makinwa, Mai Atafo, Chioma Ikoku,Bobrisky, 2Baba, Adekunle Gold, Annie Idibia, Small Doctor and more stars were spotted at the opening.

See photos below:

Photo Credit: @oapstudios