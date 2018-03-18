BellaNaija

Toke Makinwa, 2Baba, Adekunle Gold, Annie Idibia spotted at the New Store Launch of Tania Omotayo’s “Ziva”

18.03.2018 at By 7 Comments

About a week ago on the 11th of March 2018, Tania Omotayo threw a launch party for her new store location for her clothing line “Ziva”.

Media personalities and celebrities such as Toke Makinwa, Mai Atafo, Chioma Ikoku,Bobrisky, 2Baba, Adekunle Gold, Annie Idibia, Small Doctor and more stars were spotted at the opening.

See photos below:

Tania Omotayo

Tania Omotayo & Toke Makinwa

Tania Omotayo & Mai Atafo

Jude Okoye & Tania Omotayo

Tania Omotayo & Bobrisky

Chioma Ikoku & Tania Omotayo

Tania Omotayo & 2Baba

Tania Omotayo & Small Doctor

Tania Omotayo & Adekunle Gold

Tania Omotayo & DJ Obi

Tania Omotayo & Annie Idibia

Toke Makinwa & Annie Idibia

Photo Credit: @oapstudios

7 Comments on Toke Makinwa, 2Baba, Adekunle Gold, Annie Idibia spotted at the New Store Launch of Tania Omotayo’s “Ziva”
  • Nkechi March 18, 2018 at 2:25 pm

    Where is Lola and Peter okoye

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • MurderSheWrote March 18, 2018 at 2:30 pm

    Bobrisky. Coke and Fanta. War of the skin colors. Congrats Tania.

    Love this! 11 Reply
  • Smh March 18, 2018 at 2:33 pm

    Lmaoo BOBRISKY OOOOOO 😭😂😂. Which of you Invited Borb to this event . Tania looks stunning ! Beautiful woman

    Love this! 6 Reply
  • Cynical March 18, 2018 at 2:56 pm

    Why anyone would want to associate with Bobrisky is beyond me??

    Love this! 0 Reply
    • Sly March 18, 2018 at 3:37 pm

      Shut up. Are you without sin?

      Love this! 0
  • Anon March 18, 2018 at 3:30 pm

    Bobrisky! Looked at how well or not well he tucked his bits. 🤔

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Sly March 18, 2018 at 3:37 pm

    Small doctors smile tho 😍

    Love this! 0 Reply
