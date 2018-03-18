Toke Makinwa, 2Baba, Adekunle Gold, Annie Idibia spotted at the New Store Launch of Tania Omotayo’s “Ziva”

About a week ago on the 11th of March 2018, Tania Omotayo threw a launch party for her new store location for her clothing line “Ziva”.
Media personalities and celebrities such as Toke Makinwa, Mai Atafo, Chioma Ikoku,Bobrisky, 2Baba, Adekunle Gold, Annie Idibia, Small Doctor and more stars were spotted at the opening.
See photos below:
Photo Credit: @oapstudios
Where is Lola and Peter okoye
Bobrisky. Coke and Fanta. War of the skin colors. Congrats Tania.
Lmaoo BOBRISKY OOOOOO 😭😂😂. Which of you Invited Borb to this event . Tania looks stunning ! Beautiful woman
Why anyone would want to associate with Bobrisky is beyond me??
Shut up. Are you without sin?
Bobrisky! Looked at how well or not well he tucked his bits. 🤔
Small doctors smile tho 😍